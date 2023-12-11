Dougray Scott: Who is Fife actor starring in 2nd series of Vigil?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dougray Scott: Who is Fife actor starring in 2nd series of Vigil?

The Glenrothes-born star is appearing as Air Marshall Marcus Grainger in the BBC drama.

Dougray Scott in BBC series Vigil
Dougray Scott plays Air Marshall Marcus Grainger in the new series of Vigil. Image: BBC/World Productions
By Ben MacDonald

Fans of BBC drama Vigil may have spotted a familiar face when the second series of the show started on Sunday.

Dougray Scott, who hails from Fife, is playing Air Marshall Marcus Grainger in the new series.

In the show, Scott’s character is playing host to a dignitary from an oil-rich Middle Eastern dictatorship when things go wrong – and DCI Amy Silva, played by Suranne Jones, steps in to investigate.

The drama has returned after the hugely successful first series, which was set on a submarine with several scenes set in Scotland.

But Air Marshall Grainger is not the only prominent role in Scott’s extensive CV.

Who is Vigil star Dougray Scott?

Scott was born in Fife in November 1965, growing up in Glenrothes and studying drama at Fife College of Technology.

His career started on Taggart, where he played a character called Colin Murphy, during which deadly snakes were used as the murder weapon.

Appearances in Kavanagh QC and Soldier Soldier followed.

Dougray Scott as Colin Murphy in Taggart
One of Scott’s first roles was as Colin Murphy in Taggart. Image: Supplied

Scott’s first major movie appearance came in 1998, when he starred alongside Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston in Ever After.

Scott is perhaps best known for his role as Sean Ambrose in Mission: Impossible 2.

The rogue agent possessed a genetically modified disease that Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt was tasked to destroy.

The actor – married to actress Claire Forlani – is dad to Gabriel and Eden (twins from his first marriage to costume designer Sarah Trevis), and son Milo.

Dougray Scott turned down major roles after Mission: Impossible 2

After battling Cruise in the first of the series’ many sequels, Scott’s stock started to rise.

In an interview with NME in 2020, he revealed that he had turned down the role of Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings series.

He said: “They sent (the script) to me.

“They wanted me to go meet Peter Jackson, but to be honest with you I’d just finished doing Mission: Impossible 2 and the idea of spending two years away in New Zealand, I just couldn’t quite contemplate.”

Dougray Scott as Sean Ambrose in Mission: Impossible 2
Scott played villain Sean Ambrose in Mission: Impossible 2. Image: Supplied

It was also revealed back in 2006 that Scott was close to replacing Pierce Brosnan as James Bond.

He said: “They certainly approached me, but at the end of the day all that matters is that Daniel Craig played Bond and he was great.

“They first talked to me about it five years ago but then Pierce Brosnan wanted another go. Good luck to Daniel.”

Scott later appeared in 18 episodes of Desperate Housewives, as well as Doctor Who and Taken 3 with Liam Neeson.

Suranne Jones and Dougray Scott in Vigil
Scott stars alongside Suranne Jones in Vigil. Image: BBC/World Productions

A passionate Hibs supporter, he appeared in a promotional video advertising season tickets in 2020.

The clip was panned by supporters, with one claiming that he “had to bleach his eyes” after seeing it.

Last year, Scott was the recipient of the International Emmy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the drama series Crime.

Describing his new character in Vigil, Scott said: “Grainger is an Air Vice Marshall, a very patriotic and proud member of the British military and the air force and he’s responsible for many of the arms sales to countries like Wudyan, our fictional middle-eastern country in the series.”

More from TV & Film

Imelda Staunton follows in the footsteps of Viola Prettejohn, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in playing the late Queen (Netflix/PA)
Imelda Staunton ‘mastered mannerisms’ of late Queen – The Crown’s royal adviser
Reality TV star Sam Thompson won I’m A Celebrity… on Sunday night (Ian West/PA)
Sam Thompson ‘overwhelmed’ by support following I’m A Celebrity win
Nigel Farage has ruled out standing as a Conservative candidate while Rishi Sunak is leader – but hinted that a return to politics is still on the cards (PA)
Farage rules out switch to Tories while Sunak is leader after I’m A Celeb…
Sheridan Smith (Ian West/PA)
Sheridan Smith says she ‘regretted’ her tattoos while filming The Castaways
Sam Thompson is the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Ian West/PA)
Sam Thompson crowned king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity
Nigel Farage has come third on I’m A Celebrity… (Ian West/PA)
Nigel Farage comes third on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer UK (Suzan Moore/PA)
Masked Singer host Joel Dommett says new series is ‘the best’ yet
Celebrities and professional dancers during the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly finalists revealed as 10th celebrity eliminated from show
Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc with the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream judges and Judy Craymer (Fremantle/PA)
Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley crowned winners of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A…
Doctor Who star Ruth Madeley (Ian West/PA)
Doctor Who actress says Tardis wheelchair ramp is ‘for every disabled kid’

Conversation