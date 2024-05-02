Death In Paradise reveals lead detective as EastEnders actor Don Gilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Death In Paradise reveals lead detective as EastEnders actor Don Gilet

By Press Association
Don Gilet is the new lead detective of the hit BBC show Death In Paradise (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Don Gilet is the new lead detective of the hit BBC show Death In Paradise.

The British actor, known for his role as the villainous Lucas Johnson in the soap EastEnders, will play detective inspector Mervin Wilson.

His character will travel to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie from London and will be not “overly pleased with his new surroundings”.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Don Gilet at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He takes over from Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps and The Royle Family star Ralf Little.

Gilet said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death In Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

“This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

“Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time.”

He has also starred in Holby City, Silent Witness, Doctor Who, Shetland and The Stranger.

Gilet made a guest appearance in series four Death In Paradise episode Stab In The Dark as Andre Morgan when Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman was the lead detective on the island.

He has recently begun filming in Guadeloupe and will appear in a feature-length Christmas special in December before a 14th series in 2025.

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “Don is an amazing actor and we’re delighted that he’s joining us as the show enters another exciting new era.

“We’ve got huge plans for the new series and beyond, and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Mervin and to see what we’ve got in store.”

Others who played the main DI role include Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon and Bridgerton actor Ben Miller.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “We could not be happier to welcome Don to the series.

“Already known to BBC viewers from the likes of Sherwood, EastEnders and Doctor Who, he’s long been one of the UK’s most exciting actors. Death In Paradise is in brilliant hands – roll on Christmas.”

An Australian spin-off, called Return To Paradise, has also been commissioned by the BBC and a spin-off Beyond Paradise featuring Marshall as DI Goodman in the UK has been renewed for a third series.