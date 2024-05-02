Immune cell discovery ‘could lead to personalised treatment for breast cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Immune cell discovery ‘could lead to personalised treatment for breast cancer’

By Press Association
A study has identified features of cells called immune B cells which make them successful at targeting tumours (Rui Vieira/PA)
Scientists have found that some immune cells hunt down cancer in the body, a discovery that could lead to personalised treatments for advanced breast cancer.

The study identified features of cells called immune B cells which make them successful at targeting tumours, including when cancer has spread to a different part of the body.

Researchers have developed a tool to identify these anti-cancer cells which could lead to improved, personalised immunotherapies, they say.

Immunotherapy uses someone’s own immune system to fight cancer, and works by helping the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

Dr Stephen-John Sammut, first author on the study and leader of the Cancer Dynamics Group at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, (ICR) said: “Once cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it’s often much more difficult to treat.

“Our research has revealed that the immune response to cancer isn’t limited to the site where a tumour initially appears – if an immune B cell is successful at detecting cancer in one part of the body, it will search for similar cancer cells elsewhere in the body.”

The consultant medical oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Currently there are very few immunotherapies that can be used to treat breast cancer.

“The computational tool we have developed will allow us to zoom in and identify the B cells that have recognised cancer cells, as well as the antibodies they are producing.

“This will allow us to develop anti-cancer antibody treatments similar to the ones the B cells produce, which can then be given as a personalised treatment to boost the immune system’s response against breast cancer that has spread.”

Scientists at the ICR, the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge, took biopsies from patients with breast cancer and identified genetic variations in the B cells.

B cells are part of the immune system and produce proteins called antibodies which stick to harmful substances such as viruses and cancer, and recruit other parts of the immune system to destroy them.

The team studied the B cells of people with advanced breast cancer who had died, after their cancer had spread to other parts of the body.

They also looked at a group of patients with early breast cancer, as they were treated with chemotherapy over time.

According to the study, when a receptor on the B cell identifies a cancer cell and binds to it, the B cell changes to be even more effective at targeting those cancer cells.

Some unique B cells which had changed – after identifying and targeting cancer cells – were present at multiple tumour sites the cancer had spread to, the researchers found.

This means that recognising cancer in one area of the body, B cells hunt down cancer at different sites around the body.

Other B cells which were found only in one tumour site were less likely to have changed and did not perform effective cancer surveillance.

The researchers used this information to develop a tool to predict which B cells were most likely to successfully detect and target cancer cells.

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the ICR, said: “Immunotherapies have transformed the outlook for a range of different cancers but, unfortunately, they still only work for a minority of patients.

“We need a greater understanding of how the immune system defends the body against cancer and most research has, until now, focused on the role of T cells – with CAR-T cell therapy being the best-known treatment to come from that research.

“This study provides a fascinating insight into the role of B cells over the course of a cancer’s growth and spread, and I look forward to seeing this tool used to focus efforts for the development of personalised cancer immunotherapies which could work in far more people than most existing immunotherapies.”

The findings are published in Nature Immunology.