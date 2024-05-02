Wild orangutan observed treating wound with medicinal plant for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild orangutan observed treating wound with medicinal plant for first time

By Press Association
Rakus feeding on Akar Kuning leaves (Saidi Agam/Suaq Project)
Rakus feeding on Akar Kuning leaves (Saidi Agam/Suaq Project)

Scientists have, for the first time, observed an orangutan treating a wound with a plant known to have pain-relieving properties.

Biologists witnessed a wild male Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii) in Indonesia, chewing the leaves of a climbing plant known as Akar Kuning (Fibraurea tinctoria) and applying the juicy mixture to a wound on his right cheek.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, could help shed light on how the knowledge of wound medications evolved in humans.

Rakus with a wound on his right cheek
Rakus with a wound on his right cheek (Suaq Project/PA)

It said this is the first time a wild animal has been observed using a plant with known medicinal properties to treat wounds.

The researchers said the existence of self-medication in great apes – the closest human relatives – suggest the behaviour could have arisen in a common ancestor shared by both.

Dr Caroline Schuppli, an evolutionary biologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behaviour in Germany, said: “The treatment of human wounds was most likely first mentioned in a medical manuscript that dates back to 2200 BC, which included cleaning, plastering, and bandaging of wounds with certain wound care substances.

“As forms of active wound treatment are not just human, but can also be found in both African and Asian great apes, it is possible that there exists a common underlying mechanism for the recognition and application of substances with medical or functional properties to wounds and that our last common ancestor already showed similar forms of ointment behaviour.”

A team of biologists, which also included scientists from Universitas Nasional in Indonesia, observed the orangutan, named Rakus, selectively ripping off leaves and chewing on them, and then applying the resulting mixture precisely onto the wound.

Rakus had sustained the wound three days before his self medication was observed at the Suaq Balimbing research site in Indonesia – a protected rainforest area home to 150 critically endangered Sumatran orangutans.

He was seen smearing the chewed leaves onto the wound until it was fully covered – a process that lasted more than 30 minutes.

The researchers said there were no signs of wound infection in the following days.

The wound closed within five days and was fully healed within a month, they added.

The researchers said it is likely that Rakus was intentionally treating the wound with the medicinal plant as he did not apply it to other parts of the body.

Dr Isabelle Laumer, a primatologist and cognitive biologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behaviour, said: “During daily observations of the orangutans, we noticed that a male named Rakus had sustained a facial wound, most likely during a fight with a neighbouring male.”

She said the Akar Kuning plant, which is found in tropical forests of Southeast Asia, is known for its pain relieving and anti-inflammatory effects and is often used in traditional medicine to treat diseases such as dysentery, diabetes and malaria.

Leaves of the Akar Kuning plant, which are between 15 to 17cm long (Suaq Project/PA)

Dr Laumer said: “Analyses of plant chemical compounds show the presence of furanoditerpenoids and protoberberine alkaloids, which are known to have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, antioxidant, and other biological activities of relevance to wound healing.”

She said Rakus was also observed resting more than usual while being wounded.

Dr Laumer said: “Sleep positively affects wound healing as growth hormone release, protein synthesis and cell division are increased during sleep.”

The researchers said there is also a possibility that Rakus may have found out about the healing properties of Akar Kuning by accident.

Dr Schuppli said: “Orangutans at the site rarely eat the plant.

“However, individuals may accidentally touch their wounds while feeding on this plant and thus unintentionally apply the plant’s juice to their wounds.

“As Fibraurea tinctoria has potent analgesic effects, individuals may feel an immediate pain release, causing them to repeat the behaviour several times.”