Bayne’s bids to open its fourth bakery in Perth

A family bakery has lodged a bid to open a fourth branch in Perth.

Bayne’s the Family Bakers has applied to Perth and Kinross Council to open an outlet at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The new unit would be built on an existing area of car park, next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience, and include both indoor and outdoor seating.

Bayne’s already has units on Dunkeld Road, South Street and Rannoch Road.

Established in Fife in 1954, the bakery has 65 branches across Scotland.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “The proposals for the site have been prepared specifically for SM Bayne as part of their current expansion programme.

“SM Bayne trade as ‘Bayne’s the Family Bakers’ and have over 60 traditional bakers shops located throughout Scotland, including three existing shop units in Perth.

“As part of a major growth of the business, Bayne’s are embarking on an expansion programme.

“The proposed development at Inveralmond would see the largely underused southern portion of the existing car parking area redeveloped to allow the erection of a new standalone retail unit.

“The new unit will be developed by Bayne’s and operated as one of their bakery shops which would sell bakery goods for consumption off the premises but also for consumption on the premises.”

The proposal will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

It comes after the Bayne’s fudge doughnut was voted the best in Perth by football referee Gordon McCabe.

Bayne’s has been contacted for comment.