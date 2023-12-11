Bayne’s bids to open its fourth bakery in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bayne’s bids to open its fourth bakery in Perth

The family firm wants the premises to include both indoor and outdoor seating.

By Chloe Burrell
What Bayne's would look like on Perth's Inveralmond Industrial Estate if approved.
A bid has been lodged to build a Bayne's on Perth's Inveralmond Industrial Estate. Image: John Handley Associates Ltd

A family bakery has lodged a bid to open a fourth branch in Perth.

Bayne’s the Family Bakers has applied to Perth and Kinross Council to open an outlet at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The new unit would be built on an existing area of car park, next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience, and include both indoor and outdoor seating.

Bayne’s already has units on Dunkeld Road, South Street and Rannoch Road.

Established in Fife in 1954, the bakery has 65 branches across Scotland.

Bid for fourth Bayne’s bakery in Perth

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “The proposals for the site have been prepared specifically for SM Bayne as part of their current expansion programme.

Site proposed for new Bayne's in Perth.
If approved, the unit will be built next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience. Image: John Handley Associates Ltd

“SM Bayne trade as ‘Bayne’s the Family Bakers’ and have over 60 traditional bakers shops located throughout Scotland, including three existing shop units in Perth.

“As part of a major growth of the business, Bayne’s are embarking on an expansion programme.

“The proposed development at Inveralmond would see the largely underused southern portion of the existing car parking area redeveloped to allow the erection of a new standalone retail unit.

“The new unit will be developed by Bayne’s and operated as one of their bakery shops which would sell bakery goods for consumption off the premises but also for consumption on the premises.”

The proposal will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

It comes after the Bayne’s fudge doughnut was voted the best in Perth by football referee Gordon McCabe.

Bayne’s has been contacted for comment.

