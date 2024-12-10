Perth’s Banksy strikes again – and this time it’s personal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Banksy strikes again – and this time it’s personal

Iain Imrie's latest artwork in Perth city centre is a tribute to his late wife and the local heroes who helped him care for her

By Morag Lindsay
Ian Imrie in front if his new mural, a large painting of Monet's watercolours
Perth Banksy, aka Ian Imrie, is back with a moving new artwork. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The pensioner dubbed Perth’s ‘Banksy’ has returned with his first piece of street art in several years.

Artist Ian Imrie’s latest mural is a homage to his late wife Margaret – and to the carers and medics who helped him to look after her before her death in October.

It depicts the artist Monet – a favourite of Margaret’s – at work on one of his famous water lily paintings.

And Ian, 87, says he hopes it will lift the spirits of Perth passers-by, as well as those who supported the couple through Margaret’s illness.

He has installed it on a brick wall in the vennel between the High Street and the Mill Street East car park behind Boots.

Ian Imrie with paintbrush beside new artwork in centre of Perth
Ian Imrie with his latest work off Perth High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The reason it’s there is to thank all these people,” said Ian.

“I’ve tried to thank everyone individually.

“But there are so many people behind the scenes who you never meet when you are in our situation.”

Shoppers approve of latest move by ‘Perth’s own Banksy’

A panel on the wall next to the mural sets out who it’s there for.

They include the doctors, nurses, cleaners and other staff in the stroke unit at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Ian also thanks Perth and Kinross Council for the care package which allowed Margaret to return to their Bridge of Earn home.

And he expresses his gratitude to the district nurses, ambulance crews, medical centre and Davison’s the chemist.

Leonard and Aileen Johnstone smiling looking up at new artwork featuring Money next to water lilies
Leonard and Aileen Johnstone take in Perth’s newest street art. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He and Margaret met at the dancing in Perth and were married for 56 years.

Shoppers Leonard and Aileen Johnstone were among those stopping to admire the mural as they were passing on Monday.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen it,” said Leonard.

“It’s lovely. And so is the idea behind it.”

Street art a step up from concrete jungle

Ian’s street art has fallen foul of the authorities before.

Past efforts have been removed by the council, or by property owners, after they were painted without permission.

Ian Imrie standing next to large painting depicting John Lennon, Michael Jackson and David Bowie
Ian Imrie made headlines as ‘Perth’s answer to Banksy’ in 2018 when the property owner demanded this artwork be removed. Image: Supplied.

He says he has not asked for approval this time, since that goes against what street art is about.

“I had to explain that to the planning department,” said Ian.

“Street art is spontaneous. It happens from the ground up. It’s not something you get permission for.

“And I think it looks much better now,” he added.

“Perth’s a concrete jungle these days. This is an improvement.”

The panel next to the painting explains: “This artwork will be removed in a few months. Thanks again to all who cared for Margaret.”

Conversation