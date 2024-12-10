Perth’s Banksy strikes again – and this time it’s personal

The pensioner dubbed Perth’s ‘Banksy’ has returned with his first piece of street art in several years.

Artist Ian Imrie’s latest mural is a homage to his late wife Margaret – and to the carers and medics who helped him to look after her before her death in October.

It depicts the artist Monet – a favourite of Margaret’s – at work on one of his famous water lily paintings.

And Ian, 87, says he hopes it will lift the spirits of Perth passers-by, as well as those who supported the couple through Margaret’s illness.

He has installed it on a brick wall in the vennel between the High Street and the Mill Street East car park behind Boots.

“The reason it’s there is to thank all these people,” said Ian.

“I’ve tried to thank everyone individually.

“But there are so many people behind the scenes who you never meet when you are in our situation.”

Shoppers approve of latest move by ‘Perth’s own Banksy’

A panel on the wall next to the mural sets out who it’s there for.

They include the doctors, nurses, cleaners and other staff in the stroke unit at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Ian also thanks Perth and Kinross Council for the care package which allowed Margaret to return to their Bridge of Earn home.

And he expresses his gratitude to the district nurses, ambulance crews, medical centre and Davison’s the chemist.

He and Margaret met at the dancing in Perth and were married for 56 years.

Shoppers Leonard and Aileen Johnstone were among those stopping to admire the mural as they were passing on Monday.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen it,” said Leonard.

“It’s lovely. And so is the idea behind it.”

Street art a step up from concrete jungle

Ian’s street art has fallen foul of the authorities before.

Past efforts have been removed by the council, or by property owners, after they were painted without permission.

He says he has not asked for approval this time, since that goes against what street art is about.

“I had to explain that to the planning department,” said Ian.

“Street art is spontaneous. It happens from the ground up. It’s not something you get permission for.

“And I think it looks much better now,” he added.

“Perth’s a concrete jungle these days. This is an improvement.”

The panel next to the painting explains: “This artwork will be removed in a few months. Thanks again to all who cared for Margaret.”