Rangers v Dundee penalty: Ex-Premier League ref has say on controversial spot-kick decision at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers v Dundee penalty: Ex-Premier League ref has say on controversial spot-kick decision at Ibrox

The Gers ran out 3-1 winners after the Dark Blues had taken an early lead.

By George Cran
Referee Kevin Clancy awards Rangers a penalty after a VAR check against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Referee Kevin Clancy awards Rangers a penalty after a VAR check against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious at VAR’s intervention after seeing Rangers awarded a penalty during their 3-1 defeat at Ibrox.

The Dens boss insisted the full context of the battle between Dark Blues defender Aaron Donnelly and Gers attacker Abdallah Sima wasn’t taken into account.

And that a penalty should not have been given.

Both players were clearly jostling for position as the corner delivery came into the box but it was Donnelly who was penalised for pulling Sima’s shirt.

VAR official Steven Kirkland prompted referee Kevin Clancy to review the incident and, after a look at the monitor, a penalty was awarded.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty was furious at the decision to award Rangers a penalty at 1-1. Image: SNS

Rangers would go 2-1 up after Amadou Bakayoko had given Dundee an early lead.

Now former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has had his say.

On Sky Sports News the ex-whistler said: “He just grabs hold of him too long.

“It’s very apparent that in the [Premiership] anything like this is being penalised every week.”

Red card

Jose Cifuentes saw red for this challenge on Dundee FC striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Jose Cifuentes saw red for this challenge on Dundee FC striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

There was more VAR controversy in the first half at Ibrox when Jose Cifuentes’ yellow card for a challenge on Amadou Bakayoko was upgraded to a red.

Rangers weren’t happy with the decision and have lodged an appeal with the Ecuador international set to be banned for next weekend’s League Cup Final.

Gallagher, though, backed the on-field decision at Ibrox.

He added: “I think it’s the way he’s come in. He’s stretched to make sure he’s on top of him.

“I think it’s a red card. I don’t think there’s any need to do that whatsoever.”

More from Dundee FC

Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko says Dundee 'can definitely do better' but Rangers loss won't dent Dark…
The crowd standing on top of an advertising board to watch Dundee versus Rangers in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee stadiums to star as author looks at good, bad and ugly of Scottish…
The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans
Dundee dismay at Rangers - Lyall Cameron sees an early effort saved by Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers reverse - VAR, soft goals and missing men
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Furious Dundee boss Tony Docherty blasts VAR after Rangers penalty call as he provides…
James Tavernier puts Rangers in front against Dundee. Image: SNS
Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as second-half improvement can't undo first-half…
Dundee attacker Luke McCowan. Image: SNS/Mark Scates
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on coming of age at Dens Park and…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Dundee have a Rangers point to prove after Dens demolition insists Tony Docherty
Shaun Byrne has enjoyed more game time since his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Shaun Byrne admits Dundee freeze-out extinguished love of football as Raith Rovers loanee talks…
Dundee defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.
Dundee defensive dilemma: Does Tony Docherty stick with Aaron Donnelly or bring Ricki Lamie…

Conversation