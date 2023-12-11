Rangers v Dundee penalty: Ex-Premier League ref has say on controversial spot-kick decision at Ibrox

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious at VAR’s intervention after seeing Rangers awarded a penalty during their 3-1 defeat at Ibrox.

The Dens boss insisted the full context of the battle between Dark Blues defender Aaron Donnelly and Gers attacker Abdallah Sima wasn’t taken into account.

And that a penalty should not have been given.

Both players were clearly jostling for position as the corner delivery came into the box but it was Donnelly who was penalised for pulling Sima’s shirt.

VAR official Steven Kirkland prompted referee Kevin Clancy to review the incident and, after a look at the monitor, a penalty was awarded.

Rangers would go 2-1 up after Amadou Bakayoko had given Dundee an early lead.

Now former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has had his say.

On Sky Sports News the ex-whistler said: “He just grabs hold of him too long.

“It’s very apparent that in the [Premiership] anything like this is being penalised every week.”

Red card

There was more VAR controversy in the first half at Ibrox when Jose Cifuentes’ yellow card for a challenge on Amadou Bakayoko was upgraded to a red.

Rangers weren’t happy with the decision and have lodged an appeal with the Ecuador international set to be banned for next weekend’s League Cup Final.

Gallagher, though, backed the on-field decision at Ibrox.

He added: “I think it’s the way he’s come in. He’s stretched to make sure he’s on top of him.

“I think it’s a red card. I don’t think there’s any need to do that whatsoever.”