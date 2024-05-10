JIM SPENCE: Old Firm bosses’ mega budgets mean they’ll never be my manager of the year over likes of Tony Docherty

When it comes to manager of the year nominations, it’s tempting to think they should automatically exclude bosses at Celtic and Rangers, such is the enormous financial advantage they have.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is one of four nominations for the Scottish Football Writers’ manager of the year award.

The others are Kilmarnock gaffer Derek McInnes, Rangers boss Philippe Clement, and Falkirk’s John McGlynn.

In leading the Dark Blues to a top six finish for the first time since 2015, Docherty has done so on a wage budget which wouldn’t pay the laundry bills for the kits of the Glasgow pair.

Okay I exaggerate, but you get the picture.

Rangers’ total income in season 22/23 was around £84 million, while Celtic dwarfs even that with £120 million.

I’d suggest that what any of the other three nominees have achieved tops what the Gers boss has attained this year, given the enormous funds at his disposal by comparison to the almost pauper status of the others

McInnes has taken a Killie side to fourth place in the table with an income at Rugby Park of around a 12th of what Rangers haul in.

And Docherty has built a Dundee side from the ground up with perhaps even less funds than his old managerial buddy, and which still has a chance, albeit a slim one, of European football.

John McGlynn, who has already been voted PFA manager of the year by his fellow managers, led Falkirk to the League One title, going unbeaten through the season.

Docherty, McInnes and McGlynn have built teams on buttons by comparison to the riches an Old Firm boss has to play with.

Any of the three would be a deserved winner.

The clear-out of players at Tanndice has been swingeing, with 15 departing the club this summer.

Some of the calls from Jim Goodwin may seem tough, but it’s his neck on the line if he heads into the Premiership with players who can’t meet the greatly increased demands.

Many of those leaving are at an age where failure to secure regular starting spots left the manager with no option.

I’m reminded of Jock Stein’s remark: “Celtic jerseys are not for second best. They don’t shrink to fit inferior players”.

It isn’t a bad motto to adopt at United when it comes to who stays, who goes and who is brought in.

In fact, it should be inspiring the Tannadice recruitment regime, which must build a robust squad capable of being truly competitive in the top league next season.

Football is a harsh business but, with a few exceptions, the players who’ve gone have been given a fair crack of the whip and can’t complain abut their release.

The best ones will be fired up to prove at new clubs that Goodwin was wrong, but the United boss won’t waste energy on hurt feelings.

He must ensure that all the new faces coming in have what it takes in terms of attitude, commitment and desire to fit the tangerine jerseys for a season that will be much tougher than the one they’ve just finished.