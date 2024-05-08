Defiant Dundee boss Tony Docherty: No one here thinks European dream is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defiant Dundee boss Tony Docherty: No one here thinks European dream is over

Docherty says Dark Blues 'can go and win on Saturday, there’s no doubt about that'.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee have no intention of giving up on their European dream insists defiant boss Tony Docherty.

Hopes of qualification for the UEFA Conference League took a major hit last weekend as St Mirren won 3-1 at Dens Park to move five points clear of the Dark Blues.

With only three games remaining – including away trips to Hearts and Rangers – the odds are against Docherty and his side overhauling the Buddies.

However, there is no giving up at Dens.

Dundee travel to Tynecastle this Saturday knowing victory will be needed to keep the race alive. St Mirren, meanwhile, host Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues have beaten Hearts in the Premiership this season and took a 2-0 lead on their last visit to Gorgie, only to throw away that lead and lose 3-2.

Tony Docherty: ‘We can go and win on Saturday’

But Docherty insists the belief remains among his squad that the fight is not over.

McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner against Hearts in August.
A Luke McCowan stunner defeated Hearts back in August. Image: SNS

“There is a genuine feeling of a bit of regret and anger and frustration (after Saturday),” he said.

“We picked the wrong day to have one of our poorest performances. I hadn’t seen that before.

“Luke McCowan expressed it after the game, he wears his heart on his sleeve and is passionate, but I think that showed there is a feeling the boys really want to make amends for Saturday.

“The team has been defined this season by their good reactions to disappointments and dips in performance.

“No one here thinks this is over yet. It’s really important we make that point.

“We have done really well at Tynecastle this season. We can go and win on Saturday, there’s no doubt about that.

“If St Mirren against Kilmarnock goes our way then it is game on again.

“As much as there was huge disappointment on Saturday we are not giving anything up here.

“We’ve fought and scratched all season and we’ll continue to do that.”

‘Big away following’ for Dundee

By the start of the month, away tickets for Hearts had already sold out.

And Docherty wants to give the travelling fans a performance to enjoy after the poor show against St Mirren last time out.

Dundee fans celebrate at Aberdeen as the Dark Blues secure top six.
Dundee fans celebrate at Aberdeen as the Dark Blues secure top six. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s important with the good work we have already done, that we finish it off strongly,” he added.

“We are not resting on our laurels at all.

“We are keen to get back on it and show how strongly we can finish the campaign.

“There is going to be a big away following at Tynecastle.

“They were great last time we went down there and we want to reward them for being great with us all season.

“We want to put on a show for them.”

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns. Mo Sylla suffered a head knock in the first half against St Mirren but is expected to be fit for Saturday.

Conversation