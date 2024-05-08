Defiant Dundee boss Tony Docherty: No one here thinks European dream is over

Dundee have no intention of giving up on their European dream insists defiant boss Tony Docherty.

Hopes of qualification for the UEFA Conference League took a major hit last weekend as St Mirren won 3-1 at Dens Park to move five points clear of the Dark Blues.

With only three games remaining – including away trips to Hearts and Rangers – the odds are against Docherty and his side overhauling the Buddies.

However, there is no giving up at Dens.

Dundee travel to Tynecastle this Saturday knowing victory will be needed to keep the race alive. St Mirren, meanwhile, host Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues have beaten Hearts in the Premiership this season and took a 2-0 lead on their last visit to Gorgie, only to throw away that lead and lose 3-2.

Tony Docherty: ‘We can go and win on Saturday’

But Docherty insists the belief remains among his squad that the fight is not over.

“There is a genuine feeling of a bit of regret and anger and frustration (after Saturday),” he said.

“We picked the wrong day to have one of our poorest performances. I hadn’t seen that before.

“Luke McCowan expressed it after the game, he wears his heart on his sleeve and is passionate, but I think that showed there is a feeling the boys really want to make amends for Saturday.

“The team has been defined this season by their good reactions to disappointments and dips in performance.

“No one here thinks this is over yet. It’s really important we make that point.

“We have done really well at Tynecastle this season. We can go and win on Saturday, there’s no doubt about that.

“If St Mirren against Kilmarnock goes our way then it is game on again.

“As much as there was huge disappointment on Saturday we are not giving anything up here.

“We’ve fought and scratched all season and we’ll continue to do that.”

‘Big away following’ for Dundee

By the start of the month, away tickets for Hearts had already sold out.

And Docherty wants to give the travelling fans a performance to enjoy after the poor show against St Mirren last time out.

“It’s important with the good work we have already done, that we finish it off strongly,” he added.

“We are not resting on our laurels at all.

“We are keen to get back on it and show how strongly we can finish the campaign.

“There is going to be a big away following at Tynecastle.

“They were great last time we went down there and we want to reward them for being great with us all season.

“We want to put on a show for them.”

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns. Mo Sylla suffered a head knock in the first half against St Mirren but is expected to be fit for Saturday.