4 Dundee talking points from odd Kilmarnock clash as finale hints at real potential to come at Dens Park

The Dark Blues missed the chance to end with a win but can be very happy with their return to the Premiership.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and his players thank the Dens Park support at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s best season since 2015 came to a close with a hint of disappointment after a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

The mild disappointment that comes with knowing it was good but could actually have been better. A sentiment that tells the story of the entire campaign.

Luke McCowan stepped up but missed the penalty that would have won the game and would have earned Dundee’s first top-six victory since 2001.

It is huge credit to Tony Docherty and the team he has built that the level of performances combined with the agony of giving up leads leaves the feeling of real potential for the future at Dens Park.

Lyall Cameron on the ball against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
This was another game where a bit more quality in certain areas would have given the Dee the points. A familiar tale this term.

Finale

This was an odd game in many ways.

At times it was very much end-of-season fare, a dead rubber with little riding on it. At others, there were strange things going on.

The sun was out early on, baking the Dens pitch, before the haar came off the Tay and made its way up the Hilltown to create a chilly atmosphere late in the game.

We had plenty debatable decisions from the officials. Killie boss Derek McInnes strangely debated Dundee’s equaliser.

Jon McCracken ended up in midfield against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
We had mistaken identity when referee Calum Scott booked the wrong man, eventually showing Robbie Deas a red card.

And also Jon McCracken deciding he quite fancied being a midfielder instead of a goalie at one point, though his touch needs some work if he wants to repeat the idea.

There were also a couple of Dundee players having fresh-air shots in the closing stages as they chased a winner. An odd afternoon.

Though it was a pretty even affair with both sides having opportunities, Dundee should have won it in the end.

Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan sees his penalty kick fly wide. Image: Shutterstock
It was Dundee’s star man, McCowan, who missed that golden chance from 12 yards.

Usually dead-eye from the spot, the 26-year-old curled his shot wide of the post.

A disappointing way to finish the match but it has been far from a disappointing campaign for McCowan.

Ten goals is his best league return yet – three of those were winners and only two came in games Dundee lost.

It’s been a superb campaign for McCowan, a real coming-of-age as a leader at Dens Park.

Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock
Dig

Dundee’s pitch was looking splendid in the May sunshine. As good as it has looked in months.

It didn’t have long left, however. The diggers were waiting outside the stadium as play raged on.

And not long after the final whistle, the digging started as the major work to fix the big Dens Park pitch problem began.

The Dens Park pitch on Saturday evening. Image: David Young.
New head groundsman Paul Murray has started work after leaving Dundee United.

A big job to get stuck into already – the question is now whether the surface will be ready for the new season which kicks off on July 13/14 with the Premier Sports Cup.

Last hurrah?

By the time that kicks off, we can expect a vastly different Dundee squad.

Eleven of the current squad are on loan and 10 will head back to their parent clubs now. Ricki Lamie will be back as a permanent Dee from next season.

Amadou Bakayoko will now head back to parent club Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
From the starting XI against Killie, Jon McCracken, Owen Dodgson, Aaron Donnelly and Amadou Bakayoko could well have played their last game for the Dark Blues.

On the bench, Ryan Howley, Malachi Boateng, Zach Robinson, Michael Mellon and Dara Costelloe are in the same boat.

And, who knows, the success of this season could see suitors come knocking for the young talent at Dens Park.

A busy summer ahead for Docherty and his recruitment team with excitement already building over what this team could look like in 2024/25.

At the close of the campaign, Dundee Football Club is buzzing with real potential for what is to come.

Conversation