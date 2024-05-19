Kinross MasterChef star Sarah Rankin’s first book, Kith, is just for starters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross MasterChef star Sarah Rankin’s first book, Kith, is just for starters

MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin has officially launched her first cookbook, Kith.

Sarah Rankin with her new cookbook, Kith.
By Isla Glen

Kinross home cook Sarah Rankin, who made the final stages of MasterChef, has officially launched her first cookbook.

Sarah celebrated her debut book, Kith, at Loch Leven’s Larder with a demonstration of her skills and a Q&A session on Friday.

The audience were treated to wild garlic soup and fried cod cheek, as well as other nibbles from the recipe book.

Since reaching finals week on MasterChef in May 2022, Sarah has gone from strength to strength – running super clubs, writing monthly food columns and cooking at high-profile events.

Now, the marketing consultant has reached a new milestone in launching her own book.

Overwhelming

“It’s a really weird feeling to go from seeing it on a computer screen for so long to then seeing it as a physical thing,” she said.

“It’s quite overwhelming, actually. And it’s scary because it was mine and I’d done it and I feel very proud of it, but then it’s out there and people are going to read it and judge it.”

Sarah at her launch demo.

Many of the recipes that feature in the book come from Sarah’s own relatives – including her granny’s recipe for gingerbread which she found scribbled on the back of her wedding invitation – while others she has devised herself.

“The book is called Kith because the recipes are pretty much family recipes,” she said.

“My mum is an incredible home cook and we always had home-cooked food growing up, so that was just the normal way of things for us.

“And my granny was an amazing baker, so again, that was just what was normal.”

Recipe influences

The book was also influenced by Sarah’s personal passion for seasonal food.

She said: “A lot of them are my own recipes or adapted from stuff we had locally growing up – and everything is obviously seasonal.

“I think that is the most sensible and healthy way to eat. It’s good for us and it’s good for those who produce the food.”

Loch Leven Larder was packed for the book launch.

In an ideal world, Sarah Rankin envisions communities that eat local produce and avoid the supermarket entirely. Just like in her Granny’s day, who she says went to the shop for her ‘messages’ every three days, she hopes people can eat fresher food.

She said: “If we can get to a situation where there are more places like this [Loch Leven’s Larder] that have farm shops that are buying stuff from local people who are growing it, then great.

“Maybe not on a massive supermarket scale, but enough to sustain a local community, then that’s a great thing.

“Seasonality is a huge part of that. So, eating seasonally, eating stuff when it is in glut means it’s cheaper and it’s doing you good. It tastes better.”

Sarah Rankin’s first cookbook, Kith.

‘Life-changing’ experience

Sarah describes her MasterChef success as “life-changing” and is glad she works in a field she loves.

“It’s completely changed my life, everything is totally different in the best way possible,” she explained.

“The only thing I’m a tiny bit peeved about is that I was almost 50 years old before I realised what I wanted to do with my life.

“So now, it just feels like every opportunity I have needs to be taken.”

In the future, Sarah hopes to publish a second book and continue cooking up a storm with local, seasonal ingredients.

Conversation