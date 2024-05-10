50-year-old rubbish resurfaces during Forfar Loch Country Park sewer works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

50-year-old rubbish resurfaces during Forfar Loch Country Park sewer works

Engineers involved in a sewer main project have unearthed the household waste on the former landfill site.

By Graham Brown
Forfar Loch Country Park landfill is being uncovered during sewer main works. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied
Forfar Loch Country Park landfill is being uncovered during sewer main works. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied

Household rubbish from the 70s including a bottle of salad cream with its contents still intact have been unearthed at one of Angus’s most popular country parks.

It was uncovered at Forfar Loch, where Scottish Water engineers are involved in a sewer main repair project after years of problems there.

Locals have been shocked to see evidence of the site’s former role as a town dump re-surfacing.

Businessman Alan Hampton said the household brands of 50 years ago were easy to spot.

The sewer site is fenced off off to country park visitors.

It’s close to where Lochside leisure centre stood before being bulldozed in 2022.

Household names

But Alan, who owns the popular 10 Cafe Bar in Forfar town centre, said the secrets of the past were clear to see.

And pages from a Sunday Post of February 1973 provided an exact date marker of when Forfar’s rubbish was being dumped beside the loch.

Alan added: “I easily spotted a Sqezy washing up liquid bottle and a Heinz Salad Cream glass bottle with stuff still in it.

Heinz Salad Cream landfill bottle at Forfar.
The distinctive salad cream glass bottle.

“There’s lots of common household names there like Ski Yoghurt and Domestos.

“It’s amazing this was dumped with planning approved and construction starting on the leisure centre the following year.

An old Sqezy liquid bottle lying among the Forfar Loch landfill. Image: Supplied

“The strata of the rubbish is only about eight inches below the surface,” said Alan.

The scale of what’s inches below the surface of the country park has created a stir on social media.

One local said: “It’s really quite scary that after 50 years most of the stuff looks like it could have been put there yesterday.”

Sewer project

The country park sewer project began last month.

Around 600 metres of the sewer main has been fenced off. It runs from Queenswell Road and skirts the south east corner of Forfar Loch.

Scottish Water and Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) are carrying out the work.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said their had been good progress on the project.

“In the early stages of work on site, a decision was taken to install a second pipe underground rather than over land.

“This will have the same role in enabling investigation of the pre-existing sewer, but will also provide additional capacity on a long-term basis with minimal additional disruption.”

‘News worth waiting for’

They added: “We are approaching a key stage in the work next week when a section of the footpath around the loch, at the narrowest point between the loch and the caravan site, will need to be closed for approximately ten days to allow work to continue safely.

“Signage will be displayed to make users of the country park aware; and we will do all we can to keep the period of closure to a minimum.

“The historic use of the site means that there have been a few interesting finds from as much as 50 years ago.

“The Sunday Post has always offered news worth waiting for, but a copy of one 1973 edition had waited a lot longer than would have been expected.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath McDonald's
Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’
David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run
Woman to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court on fraud charges
Woman who 'befriended elderly people in Forfar then financially exploited them' charged
The new crematorium would sit on the B951 north east of Carmyllie Hall (right). Image: Google
Angus farmer behind failed Carmyllie crematorium bid to appeal planning refusal
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Council leader says "let's get to market" over possible sale of Angus House Forfar…
Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
Angus bid to declare housing emergency thrown out by SNP administration
3
A90 heading towards Dundee.
A90 no longer restricted between Forfar and Dundee after crash
A Typhoon fighter jet.
Why Typhoon fighter jets were seen flying low over Fife and Angus
Berryhill Solar Farm has asked for a two-year extension to the project's start date. Image: PA
Berryhill solar farm seeks 2027 extension to start date for giant Sidlaws renewables project
Aldi is a step closer to its Arbroath move. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath Aldi a step closer after latest approval from Angus planners

Conversation