Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing contractor over final snag in six-year saga

Council chiefs are now considering the future of the former tennis courts at Lochside after a gymnastics club's training centre plan collapsed.

By Graham Brown
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

The saga of Forfar’s Lochside Leisure Centre has suffered one final snag over landscaping of the cleared country park site.

But this slider image shows the transformation from eyesore white elephant to stunning Forfar Loch vista.

The six-year saga surrounding the old centre cost more than £1 million in total.

Demolition was delayed by a landmark Court of Session legal action brought by two town businessmen.

Eventually councillors agreed in late 2021 that the centre should come down.

It was more than fours years’ on from Lochside’s replacement by new facilities at Forfar community campus.

But the hold-up saw the bill for bulldozing the 1970s centre rocket by £150,000.

Work was completed over the winter months by Falkirk-based Central Demolition.

Demolition under way during the winter. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

And the site has been fully cleared in time for the first influx of visitors to the adjacent Forfar caravan park.

Families have also welcomed the re-opening of the popular playpark there.

But Heras fencing still surrounds the site.

It should have been prepared for groundsmen to seed the area and return it to parkland.

The popular playpark beside where Lochside stood is back open for families to enjoy. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council says it is chasing up the contractor to finish the job.

“The main demolition of Lochside Leisure Centre was completed on time and within budget,” said the council.

“However, the contractor has failed to complete the external works which would allow the council’s parks team to grass seed and landscape the area.

“Efforts are being made by council officers to have these external works completed as soon as possible.

“Lighting works to the road and path are currently being carried out separately by Tayside Contracts.”

Tennis courts consultation?

And the ruling in the case will have ramifications for the old tennis courts which remain near to where the centre stood.

They were earmarked for a state-of-the-art Phoenix Gymnastics Club training centre.

Lochside leisure centre tennis courts.
The Phoenix vision centred around Lochside Leisure Centre’s old tennis courts. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

Angus Council granted the thriving club a 99-year lease under a community asset transfer in 2019.

But in February the club revealed it had dropped the plan.

It said spiralling costs and uncertainty around the terms of the CAT had led to the painful decision to abandon the project.

The council added: “We are considering options following the recent withdrawal of community interest for the old tennis court site.”

