The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare

By Graham Brown and Emma Morrice
February 18 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 18 2023, 9.47am
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The cost of the saga surrounding Forfar’s former Lochside leisure centre has broken the million-pound barrier.

Nothing remains of the building after demolition crews moved in on the Forfar Loch Country Park site last October.

The project got underway almost six years after the 47-year-old centre closed – and after a fight to save it reached Scotland’s highest civil court.

Lochside leisure centre Forfar
The popular playpark next to the old centre will re-open in the spring. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

FOI data

Demolition is costing Angus Council £650,000.

And we can reveal the combined costs of maintaining the building since it shut as well legal fees for the Court of Session fight have taken the final bill to seven figures.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request include a £60,000-plus expenses payout following the authority’s bruising defeat in the landmark judicial review case.

Lochside has also cost the council nearly £1,000 every week since it closed in rates, repairs and maintenance.

It all adds up to a total figure of £1,022,015

And that is something the authority can ill afford as it faces a £52 million budget shortfall in the next three years.

Cost breakdown

Demolition

Estimates rose £150,000 to £650k after councillors finally agreed to raze Lochside in late 2021.

Site clearance is almost complete and some work is already underway to put in paths.

The ground will be landscaped by the spring and returned to open space in the country park.

Forfar Loch country park
A path being laid across what was the front of the leisure centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

Court costs

Forfar businessmen Mark Guild and Donald Stewart took the authority to court over the planned demolition.

They said the building – replaced by Forfar community campus in 2017 – should be kept for community use.

In August 2020, the Inner House of Scotland’s Court of Session ruled the council had been wrong to approve Lochside’s demolition without carrying out a proper public consultation.

Councillors decided against challenging the decision in the UK Supreme Court.

Lochside leisure centre as it was. Image: Paul Reid

But defending the court action, including hiring a QC, cost the authority almost £115,000.

FOI figures show it was made up of:

  • Council legal fees £13,268
  • Counsel fees £38,563
  • Award of expenses £62,000

Keeping the boarded-up building standing

From the day the lock turned on Lochside the empty building has cost Angus taxpayers more than £1/4m.

Almost £200k of that is in rates.

Utility charges totalled £41,005 to November 2022 when the heavy machinery moved in to begin the task of taking it down.

And it has cost £17,500 since 2017 to secure and maintain a building which has been regularly targeted by vandals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers' memorial
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Bobby Craik: Former Edzell hotel proprietor and champion curler dies
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus artist Mary-Ann leads Scottish prisoners' project to create thousands of paper sunflowers for…

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
GINGER GAIRDNER: Gardening by the Victorian calendar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented