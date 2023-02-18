Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath is the home of the smokie, Arbroath Abbey where Scotland’s Declaration of Independence was signed in 1320, the Bell Rock lighthouse, a new darts sensation in Alan Soutar and a football team that has more than punched above its weight in recent years.

Any visit would not be complete without a wander around the abbey which sadly you cannot do at present as the famous landmark has not reopened since the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, you can still gaze at its wonder and the amazing “round o” window.

And as well as being the setting for the signing of The Declaration, a letter written in 1320 by the barons and whole community of the kingdom of Scotland to the Pope, asking him to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king, it also has another place in Scottish history.

After the Stone of Destiny was stolen from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950, it resurfaced at the abbey’s high altar on April 11, 1951.

This was a story that fascinated me as a child and the daring escapade was the subject of a film The Pinch starring the late Gerard Kelly as Ian Hamilton, with fantastic music by folk musician Alastair McDonald.

But cut beneath the surface of what you know about the Angus town and there is a decent food scene going on there.

There are some top-quality fish and chip shops in Arbroath there and I like nothing better than jumping in the car to make the short journey there from my home in Carnoustie for a fish supper.

But on this occasion, it wasn’t one of the many fine fish frying establishments that were tempting me one Friday afternoon, it was the Townhouse Hotel on the High Street.

There are a number of excellent restaurants and cafes in Arbroath and I am ashamed to say that I had never visited The Townhouse, despite hearing great things about its food and cocktails.

The Townhouse Hotel

The Townhouse celebrated its 10th birthday in December, having opened back in 2012.

Owner Graeme Gersok is a really enthusiastic guy and he was finding lots of new initiatives during lockdown to keep his business alive.

I followed the exploits on social media and was impressed by the whole range of ideas they had come up with.

While Graeme wasn’t there when I visited, he has clearly built a team that is similar to him as there was a real buzz about the place.

On entering the hotel restaurant you are met with a rather striking counter that is the front of what looks like a VW camper van. I loved it, so unusual.

I was accompanied by my daughter, Cari, and although we hadn’t booked and it was quite busy when we popped in, we were able to get a table and were seated in a nice booth.

Our helpful server took a drinks order as we perused the menu and then it was time to order.

The food

I was blown away by what was on the menu at The Townhouse, there was plenty to choose from that appealed to me and they were also offering three courses for £20 which was a real bargain in these austere times.

We decided that we probably wouldn’t manage three courses, so I plumped for a starter and a main, while Cari had her eyes on the dessert menu so it was main and sweet for her.

To start, I ordered the haggis bon bons (£6) which I didn’t have to wait long for which was great as I was really looking forward to them.

These were a fabulous way to start, delightful peppery haggis which was coated in the crispiest breadcrumbs. They were served with some salad and a whisky sauce that was the perfect accompaniment.

I devoured every last piece of these tasty morsels and if I could quite happily have munched another plateful such was the taste explosion.

Now, if I was impressed by the bon bons, I had no idea how much I was going to enjoy my main.

I have probably mentioned in previous reviews how I love my seafood and if fish is on the menu it tends to be my choice. Being in a fishing town and the home of the smokie, I opted for the seafood pancake (£17.85).

This was next level and I really mean it, lovely hot smoked Arbroath smokie and prawns nestled in a garlic and dill oil sauce wrapped in a perfectly cooked crepe.

The smokie flaked perfectly, while we all know how well prawns go with garlic, while the fish was the star of the show, the rich sauce was a great supporting member of the cast and I eagerly mopped up the remaining sauce with the potatoes I chose. These, too, were cooked to perfection and were flavoursome on their own.

Cari had opted for chicken fajitas (£16.50), which didn’t come as a shock to me as it is a dish she loves.

The sizzling chicken was served with peppers and onions, accompanied by a selection of sour cream, guacamole, salsa and cheddar cheese.

Cari eagerly built her dish with the soft flour tortillas and commented that the chicken was lovely, being nice and moist while the sour cream was incredibly moreish.

I had a little sample, for review purposes obviously. The spice level for me was spot on and I really loved the guacamole and the salsa. These are a bit of a crowd pleaser and if you are a fan of fajitas you won’t be disappointed.

We perused the dessert menu and after the richness of my seafood pancake, sadly my lunch was over. Cari, however, ordered sticky toffee pudding (£7) which looked like an absolute showstopper when it was served.

While it says it on the menu, right away she commented “this is definitely homemade” and it just looked absolutely divine. The pudding was smothered in a rather generous helping of sticky toffee sauce and Cari had chosen ice cream as her accompaniment.

Such was the portion size, she couldn’t finish it so I eagerly gave it a sample. The sticky toffee pudding was to die for and it just melted in your mouth, while the richness and stickiness of the sauce complemented it perfectly. Cari proudly summed it up by saying it was the best she had ever had and I cannot disagree with her.

The verdict

The Townhouse Hotel is a fantastic place to go for a meal whether that be lunch or evening. There is a fantastic variety on their menu and I am kicking myself that it has taken me so long to visit. I will most certainly be back.

A special mention for our server, he was great. Attentive, knowledgeable and genuinely enjoying his job, which he did with a smile and a bit of humour. I get the impression there is a real team ethic at the Townhouse.

The place has a nice vibe to it which is enhanced by a great food experience. If you are in Arbroath or looking to jump in the car and visit somewhere new, I would heartily recommend giving the Townhouse a try.

Information

Address: 99 High Street, Arbroath DD11 1DP

T: 01241 431577

W: townhousehotelarbroath.co.uk

Price: £51.60 for a starter, two mains, a dessert and two soft drinks

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5