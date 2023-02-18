Run, carrot, run! Campy Growers pitch to grow more food in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Campy Growers want to keep bringing fresh, local food to the city.

Last weekend, the veg-mad group got involved in the parkrun at Camperdown Park to show their dedication to the cause.

The keen volunteers are passionate about growing food in Dundee.

Based at Camperdown Park, the group have produced more than three tonnes of vegetables for local families and charities.

Nadege Depiesse (pictured below) has been involved in the project since early 2022.

At its roots, Nadege said, the project is about “growing vegetables and distributing them to people that need them most” – hence the colourful costume.

“Camperdown is so huge and it has so much potential,” she added.

“It’s like having this gem on your doorstep, and Campy Growers is part of it.”

‘Campy Growers is for everyone’

Even people with limited (or no) experience in growing food are welcome to join the group for their drop-in sessions – 1-3pm on Fridays and 10-12 on Saturdays.

“We all start somewhere,” Nadege said, “the sessions are a way to meet the team and get a feel of the place without committing to anything.

“The less you know, the more you’re going to learn.”

The Campy Growers project is one of the 23 hoping to win funding from the £750,000 Dundee Climate Fund. People can vote for which project wins funding up till March 24.

With this funding, the group could introduce cooking classes and upskill veggie newbies.

Other projects hoping for funding include the psychology of climate change, which aims to improve mental wellbeing for those concerned about climate change.

There’s also a pitch from Stobswell Forum and Hillcrest Homes. Their team want to bring “X-ray specs for houses” that will help identify where Dundonians are losing heat from their homes – and help them save money on their bills.