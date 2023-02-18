Run, carrot, run! Campy Growers pitch to grow more food in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Run, carrot, run! Campy Growers pitch to grow more food in Dundee

By Joanna Bremner
February 18 2023, 6.00am
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee’s Campy Growers want to keep bringing fresh, local food to the city.

Last weekend, the veg-mad group got involved in the parkrun at Camperdown Park to show their dedication to the cause.

The keen volunteers are passionate about growing food in Dundee.

Based at Camperdown Park, the group have produced more than three tonnes of vegetables for local families and charities.

Romain Borgeal is chief carrot with other members of Campy Growers, Isobel Cameron, Nadege Depiesse, Daniel Cruickshank, Maria Johnson and Violet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Nadege Depiesse (pictured below) has been involved in the project since early 2022.

At its roots, Nadege said, the project is about “growing vegetables and distributing them to people that need them most” – hence the colourful costume.

Members of the Campy Growers group running Camperdown's park run on Saturday morning to promote their bid for the Dundee Climate Fund. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Camperdown is so huge and it has so much potential,” she added.

“It’s like having this gem on your doorstep, and Campy Growers is part of it.”

Romain Borgeal is the leaping carrot at Camperdown Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

‘Campy Growers is for everyone’

Even people with limited (or no) experience in growing food are welcome to join the group for their drop-in sessions – 1-3pm on Fridays and 10-12 on Saturdays.

“We all start somewhere,” Nadege said, “the sessions are a way to meet the team and get a feel of the place without committing to anything.

“The less you know, the more you’re going to learn.”

Romain Borgeal of Campy Growers taking part in the park run as a carrot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Campy Growers project is one of the 23 hoping to win funding from the £750,000 Dundee Climate Fund. People can vote for which project wins funding up till March 24.

With this funding, the group could introduce cooking classes and upskill veggie newbies.

Romain Borgeal is chief carrot with other members of Campy Growers, l to r, Isobel Cameron, Nadege Depiesse, Daniel Cruickshank, Maria Johnson and Violet. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Other projects hoping for funding include the psychology of climate change, which aims to improve mental wellbeing for those concerned about climate change.

There’s also a pitch from Stobswell Forum and Hillcrest Homes. Their team want to bring “X-ray specs for houses” that will help identify where Dundonians are losing heat from their homes – and help them save money on their bills.

Campy Growers volunteers having their 'Chariots of Fire' moment at the parkrun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

[[title]]

[[text]]
