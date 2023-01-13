Suffering from ‘eco-anxiety’? Why fighting for the planet in Dundee will help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dr Yasemin Acar has a passion for activism and believes fighting for the climate can actually be good for you.

Yasemin is a psychology lecturer at the University of Dundee. She has been researching the benefits of social activism and fighting against climate change.

She said: “I’m looking for ways to take the knowledge I have and contribute to activism against climate change.”

And Yasemin believes this is not just good for the planet – it can be good for you too.

Climate activism ‘can be really joyful’

“It can be really good for your mental health,” Yasemin said.

“Feeling like you can actually make a change can be really good for your sense of wellbeing.”

Yasemin wants to begin a project to encourage young people in Dundee to get involved in climate action.

She hopes to get funding for her project through the Dundee Climate Fund.

“I’m experiencing ‘eco-anxiety’ like anyone else,” she said.

“There is this really strong psychological impact that climate change has, beyond the global impact.

“The work that we’ve done so far has found that protest participation can be really positive. It can be really joyful.”

Fighting on behalf of the planet can help people cope with the negative mental impacts of climate change, according to Yasemin.

“This also has a benefit larger than that because hopefully engaging in climate activism produces some positive global changes as well,” she added.

Why should people in Dundee care about climate change?

For Yasemin, fighting for the climate is about caring about where you come from.

“People from here love Dundee,” she said.

“The geography of Dundee, the environment – they’re embedded in who people are.

“They already have this beautiful environment around them and want to make that part of their everyday lives.”

Yasemin grew up in the US. She moved to Dundee in 2019 after several years living in Turkey.

Fighting climate change is personal for her as worry grows for friends and family in Turkey.

“I want to live in a world where I don’t have to worry about things being unsafe back home in Turkey.

“I want to know that I can go and that things are safe and comfortable for people there.

“They’re already struggling. It’s just going to get worse. It’s really hard to think about.”

In the past, Yasemin used to think: “This is in the hands of other people, I can’t really make any sort of change at this level.”

But in recent years, Yasemin has learned that everyone can make a difference.

Dr Acar will be discussing the psychology of climate change this weekend at the latest Extinction Rebellion Science Talks.

The talk will be taking place at 2.30pm on January 14 at Steps Theatre, Central Library at the Wellgate Centre.