St Johnstone loan defender Alex Mitchell relieved deadline day dominoes didn’t lead to an early return to Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone loan defender Alex Mitchell relieved deadline day dominoes didn’t lead to an early return to Millwall

By Eric Nicolson
February 18 2023, 6.00am
Alex Mitchell.
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.

Alex Mitchell had no desire to cut short his season-long loan with St Johnstone.

And the young centre-back is determined to finish off the job of getting the Perth club into the top six of the Premiership before he makes a summer return to Millwall.

Callum Davidson feared a January recall to south London for Mitchell.

The 21-year-old didn’t know at the time just how close that came to happening.

But he is delighted that the deadline day dominoes didn’t fall and he will get to stay at McDiarmid Park for another few months.

“I know that the gaffer at Millwall and the gaffer here are quite close,” he said.

“But I was oblivious to it even though I did see on socials that Richard Cresswell might be going back (to Leeds from Millwall).

“I think it was close to happening.

“To be honest, I’m settled here and I didn’t want to move back down in the middle of a season.

“In my head I wanted to be here for the full year.

Alex Mitchell challenges Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS.

“I hadn’t been in the team as much as I’d have liked to be in January but maybe the possibility of me being recalled had an impact on that.

“Now it’s sorted hopefully I can get back to doing what I do best.

“We’ve put down building blocks to go and do well in these last games before the split.

“I honestly do think we can get top six. I don’t believe the teams we’re battling against are better than us, I really don’t.

“As a back four or back five we have to step-up against Dundee United.”

Football education

Mitchell added: “At the start of the season I’d have snapped your hand off to get 20 games in the Scottish Premiership (he’s now on 22).

“That’s invaluable for a player at my age.

“One week you’re playing against the likes of Celtic, who pass the ball at such a high tempo, and then you come up against the likes of Livingston who are so good at what they do – being physical and playing channel balls.

“It’s been a real education.

“You only need to look at Danny Mac (McNamara, who was on loan with Saints and is now being linked with big money moves to the English Premier League) to see what playing up here can do for you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
2
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
Who are St Johnstone's Tannadice heroes? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone are the opponents on Dundee United Legends Day, here are 5 Perth…
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson delighted to have St Johnstone fans back on board after talks with…
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Fox is adamant he can handle the pressure. Image: SNS
Why Dundee United v St Johnstone is the biggest match of Liam Fox's Tannadice…
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United clash but is helping St Johnstone prepare for…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5
A kitchen garden is always a thing of joy.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Gardening by the Victorian calendar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented