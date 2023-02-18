St Johnstone loan defender Alex Mitchell relieved deadline day dominoes didn’t lead to an early return to Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Mitchell had no desire to cut short his season-long loan with St Johnstone.

And the young centre-back is determined to finish off the job of getting the Perth club into the top six of the Premiership before he makes a summer return to Millwall.

Callum Davidson feared a January recall to south London for Mitchell.

The 21-year-old didn’t know at the time just how close that came to happening.

But he is delighted that the deadline day dominoes didn’t fall and he will get to stay at McDiarmid Park for another few months.

“I know that the gaffer at Millwall and the gaffer here are quite close,” he said.

“But I was oblivious to it even though I did see on socials that Richard Cresswell might be going back (to Leeds from Millwall).

“I think it was close to happening.

“To be honest, I’m settled here and I didn’t want to move back down in the middle of a season.

“In my head I wanted to be here for the full year.

“I hadn’t been in the team as much as I’d have liked to be in January but maybe the possibility of me being recalled had an impact on that.

“Now it’s sorted hopefully I can get back to doing what I do best.

“We’ve put down building blocks to go and do well in these last games before the split.

“I honestly do think we can get top six. I don’t believe the teams we’re battling against are better than us, I really don’t.

“As a back four or back five we have to step-up against Dundee United.”

Football education

Mitchell added: “At the start of the season I’d have snapped your hand off to get 20 games in the Scottish Premiership (he’s now on 22).

“That’s invaluable for a player at my age.

“One week you’re playing against the likes of Celtic, who pass the ball at such a high tempo, and then you come up against the likes of Livingston who are so good at what they do – being physical and playing channel balls.

“It’s been a real education.

“You only need to look at Danny Mac (McNamara, who was on loan with Saints and is now being linked with big money moves to the English Premier League) to see what playing up here can do for you.”