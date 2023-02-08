Stobbie ‘X-ray specs’ scanner bid to save people money on heating bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Stobbie ‘X-ray specs’ scanner bid to save people money on heating bills

By Joanna Bremner
February 8 2023, 6.00am
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee energy experts want to use a “X-ray specs” camera to help Stobswell residents cut their energy bills.

As people in Dundee struggle to deal with rising energy bills, Hillcrest Homes and Stobswell Forum have joined forces to come up with a solution.

The project involves special thermal imaging equipment.

This tech can identify where Stobswell residents are losing heat from their homes – and help them save money in the process.

‘X-ray specs for houses’ will lower bills

Professor Fionn Stevenson of the Stobswell Forum is an expert in low energy housing.

“It is pretty ground-breaking,” said Fionn.

“I call it X-ray specs for houses. You point it at the tenement or the home and you can see exactly where the heat is leaking out.

“A lot of issues with energy saving are hidden.”

But using this equipment will allow them to locate these issues easily.

Professor Fionn Stevenson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Advisors will direct residents towards grants to help them make energy-efficient changes to their homes.

“And with that bit of help from energy advice,” she said, “it can really make a world of difference.”

This project is one of the 23 hoping to win funding from the £750,000 Dundee Climate Fund. People can vote for which project wins funding up till March.

Members of Hillcrest Homes and Stobswell Forum testing out a thermal imaging camera in Stobswell. Image: Hillcrest Homes

Lowering energy use will also benefit the environment.

“Most buildings use twice as much energy as they’re supposed to,” continued professor Stevenson.

“Targeting housing to get the carbon emissions down is a no brainer.”

282 calls in one day hoping for energy advice in Dundee

Joy Melville runs Hillcrest’s energy advice team.

“Last week, we had 282 calls in one day,” she said, “so it’s a massive need.

“There just isn’t enough energy advice out there.”

The “X-ray specs” equipment will allow them to widen their reach and help everyone in Stobswell – and in time, the rest of Dundee.

Dundee City Council will run the Dundee Climate Fund for four years with a total of £750,000 over two funding rounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Dan Phillips has hit his stride with St Johnstone. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone…
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia
Marley Williams leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for 'making a…
The High Court in Aberdeen.
Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer
Campaigner Laura Young with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: Supplied
Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
Lucky man: Archie Knox has been speaking about his footballing life in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee fan Archie Knox says watching Dens Park title team was start of his…
Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year's gone by in a…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented