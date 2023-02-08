Stobbie ‘X-ray specs’ scanner bid to save people money on heating bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee energy experts want to use a “X-ray specs” camera to help Stobswell residents cut their energy bills.

As people in Dundee struggle to deal with rising energy bills, Hillcrest Homes and Stobswell Forum have joined forces to come up with a solution.

The project involves special thermal imaging equipment.

This tech can identify where Stobswell residents are losing heat from their homes – and help them save money in the process.

‘X-ray specs for houses’ will lower bills

Professor Fionn Stevenson of the Stobswell Forum is an expert in low energy housing.

“It is pretty ground-breaking,” said Fionn.

“I call it X-ray specs for houses. You point it at the tenement or the home and you can see exactly where the heat is leaking out.

“A lot of issues with energy saving are hidden.”

But using this equipment will allow them to locate these issues easily.

Advisors will direct residents towards grants to help them make energy-efficient changes to their homes.

“And with that bit of help from energy advice,” she said, “it can really make a world of difference.”

This project is one of the 23 hoping to win funding from the £750,000 Dundee Climate Fund. People can vote for which project wins funding up till March.

Lowering energy use will also benefit the environment.

“Most buildings use twice as much energy as they’re supposed to,” continued professor Stevenson.

“Targeting housing to get the carbon emissions down is a no brainer.”

282 calls in one day hoping for energy advice in Dundee

Joy Melville runs Hillcrest’s energy advice team.

“Last week, we had 282 calls in one day,” she said, “so it’s a massive need.

“There just isn’t enough energy advice out there.”

The “X-ray specs” equipment will allow them to widen their reach and help everyone in Stobswell – and in time, the rest of Dundee.

Dundee City Council will run the Dundee Climate Fund for four years with a total of £750,000 over two funding rounds.