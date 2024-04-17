‘Dundee isn’t dying’: How popular eateries are leading a city centre revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

‘Dundee isn’t dying’: How popular eateries are leading a city centre revival

New locations like Höfn and Black Mamba are bringing people to Dundee's high streets - what is it that we love about them?

Lauren Runciman, director of Black Mamba, Dundee, says the Dundee high streets are not dying.
Lauren Runciman, director of Black Mamba, Dundee, says the Dundee high streets are not dying. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

You’ll often hear the trotted out phrase ‘the high streets are dying’. Well, not in Dundee they’re not, and that’s thanks in part to the new food and drink cool kids on the scene.

Both Dundee coffee shop Höfn and tapas restaurant Black Mamba have been hot topics since they showed up in Dundee.

So why are these venues so popular?

We talked to the people running the businesses about what they think is behind their success, and what they believe could further revitalise Dundee’s high streets.

Director of Black Mamba Lauren Runciman inside her tapas restaurant and cocktail bar.
Director of Black Mamba Lauren Runciman inside her tapas restaurant and cocktail bar, Black Mamba. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Black Mamba is the latest creation of Dundee restauranteurs Lauren and Calum Runciman.

The couple also own the The Giddy Goose restaurants in Dundee, Forfar and Perth.

Their new tapas restaurant caused a stir back in November when they revealed their planned menu would include a mix of Spanish and Asian cuisine.

Not everyone had faith in the quirky combination, but it has proven a success, earning almost five stars for the food on a review by yours truly.

‘Edinburgh-esque feel’ to Black Mamba part of the allure?

The modern decor of their revamped interior and the quirky hybrid cuisine are certainly a winning combination for Black Mamba.

Lauren, 27, says the success of this newest venture has felt “amazing”.

“I think a massive reason behind the success – maybe I’m a bit biased – is that it has a great atmosphere,” she says.

“As soon as you come in, it has that big city feel. We have had a lot of comments from customers that it’s very Edinburgh-esque.

“We don’t have a weekend slot available for the next couple of weeks, and it has been like that since we opened.

“People are obviously desperate to come in and try. We have really been accepted by the people of Dundee.

“It’s exciting that what we have created – and what our head chef Becca has created – has been such a success.

“It has showed us that there’s scope for new and exciting things in Dundee.”

The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba.
The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

So what’s their secret, as they open another venue and many others close their doors?

“There really isn’t a secret,” says Lauren.

“The biggest thing that has helped us is the people.

“It’s about getting the right team who are motivated and driven and happy to join you on the journey of opening that new venue.

“Obviously we had the idea, we came up with Black Mamba and The Giddy Gooses, but none of them would be where they are today if it wasn’t for the people bringing in new ideas to the table and these different skillsets that we don’t have.”

‘Dundee isn’t a dying city – the high street isn’t dying’

Faith in Dundee and the city’s high streets is clearly a requirement for bringing their latest eatery to Perth Road.

With popular restaurants like Andreou’s Bistro, Loco Rita’s and many more sadly closing their doors in the past few months, why does Lauren still believe in Dundee city centre?

Banoffee split at Black Mamba in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The success of Black Mamba is the proof in the pudding for Lauren that quirky restaurants like theirs have a chance to thrive in the Dundee food and drink scene.

“Dundee isn’t a dying city – the high street isn’t dying,” insists Lauren.

“There is room for all of these ideas, as long as there are good ideas.

“City centres in general are notoriously known for not doing so well and being on the down as opposed to being on the up.

“But we really feel that, for example on Perth Road, there’s definitely room for upper market and unique eateries.

“I don’t think people are wanting another Frankie and Benny’s or another Nando’s.

“They want somewhere a bit more unique that’s offering different and exciting food and drink, that’s not just following the crowd.

“That’s giving the Dundee people another taste of cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, because at the end of the day, that’s where these people are potentially going as well if they’re wanting that city experience.”

On Dundee’s high streets, there are an abundance of well-loved eateries.

Italian eateries are popular, as well as those offering Mexican cuisine or brunch.

‘Instagrammable’ Höfn coffee shops also leading the pack

Mark Edwards, 29, is part of the trio who run Höfn on Dundee’s Bank Street.

The aesthetically-pleasing coffee shop is another newer venue that has been drawing in plenty of customers since it opened.

Mark says: “I think the diversity of folk we have had through the door has been amazing to see.

“Not only those really interested in speciality coffee, but all walks of life are coming in and really appreciating our coffee and food.

“It’s been great to see a general interest in Höfn.”

Mark Edwards is part of the team behind Höfn coffee shop.
Mark Edwards is part of the team behind Höfn coffee shop, a popular newcomer to Dundee’s high streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The stylish – and “Instagrammable” – coffee shop has been, unsurprisingly, all over social media, and spoken of highly around the city.

Their offering combines artisan local bakes with speciality coffee, tied together with Icelandic-themed decor and open sandwiches.

There’s no way you could say it’s not unique.

And that, says Mark, is part of the reason behind Höfn’s success in Dundee.

“The aesthetic of Höfn – we were going for that Icelandic, Nordic, minimal, clean look – and I think that draws people in,” he says.

“It’s about having a USP – but you don’t need singing waiters or things like that – but just something that makes you a little different.

“Like I’d say Höfn in the way it looks is very different to any other cafe in Dundee, in my view.

“And being quality-driven is also hugely important.”

‘We’re in that place where chains are king’

The Dundee food and drink scene, says Mark, is in need of some more independent eateries – and fewer chains.

This, according to Mark, could help revitalise the high streets in Dundee.

“The Dundee city centre is such an interesting place at the moment,” he adds.

“We’ve got a lot of chains in the city.

“It’s always a bit of a shame to see high streets get gobbled up by the same thing you see in other towns and cities, the same chains.

“It would be really nice to see independent shops take back the high street.”

Höfn coffee shop on Dundee's Bank Street.
Höfn coffee shop on Dundee’s Bank Street has been incredibly popular since its opening. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But it’s a different sort of world,” continues Mark, “we’re in that place where chains are the king.

“That’s why I think what we are doing is so important to us.

“So we can show other people that by taking care and being quality-driven, there’s definitely opportunities out there.”

The Courier’s initiative Dundee Matters aims to find solutions to our city’s problems and drive change.

We are currently tracking the empty and occupied units on several main streets in the city centre, as well as inside the shopping centres.

We will be hosting a summit at our city centre office in May, where a panel will explore issues facing our high streets at an event full of people invested in the future of Dundee.

What do you think the Dundee food and drink offering needs?

More from Food & Drink

Jamie Butler is the new owner of The Copper Oven pizza restaurant in Arbroath.
'I quit my call centre job to learn pizza from the pros in Naples…
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin has released her first cookbook, showcasing the bountiful larder of Perthshire, Fife and Angus. Image: Sarah Rankin Cooks.
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin on why we should connect with our food’s origins
Chair of Scottish Honeyberry Growers, John Wilson alongside Catherine Sim in the honeyberry orchard near Cupar, Fife.
Honeyberries: What's the story behind the mysterious Fife 'superfruit'?
There is lots of excellent food to try on your visit to Carnoustie, including this baked haddock and chorizo dish from WeeCOOK, Barry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The best food and drink to try on a day in Carnoustie
Ailsa Cameron of Ailsa's Kitchen.
Why foodie market goers are getting up early for 28-year-old Ailsa's Blairgowrie bakes
Billy Boyter of The Cellar in Anstruther recently took on the role of executive chef at Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.
Fife chef Billy Boyter on demise of The Cellar and new role at Rusacks
Dundee foodie Lennox Eats visited The Selkie and other venues for Dundee Eat Week. Image: Lennox Eats.
How did the first Dundee Eat Week go down with customers?
2
Kyle Falconer
My Dundee: Kyle Falconer's favourite things about his home city
2
Sunny Mollah, owner of Baba's Sauce at their factory in Longforgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Dundee's Sunny Mollah turned his dad's secret chilli sauce recipe into a city…
Craobh in Crieff deserves its popular status with locals, says food reviewer Isla Glen.
Craobh in Crieff wows with quirky Irn-Bru beef dish and lots more

Conversation