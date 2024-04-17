‘Dundee isn’t dying’: How popular eateries are leading a city centre revival

You’ll often hear the trotted out phrase ‘the high streets are dying’. Well, not in Dundee they’re not, and that’s thanks in part to the new food and drink cool kids on the scene.

Both Dundee coffee shop Höfn and tapas restaurant Black Mamba have been hot topics since they showed up in Dundee.

So why are these venues so popular?

We talked to the people running the businesses about what they think is behind their success, and what they believe could further revitalise Dundee’s high streets.

Black Mamba is the latest creation of Dundee restauranteurs Lauren and Calum Runciman.

The couple also own the The Giddy Goose restaurants in Dundee, Forfar and Perth.

Their new tapas restaurant caused a stir back in November when they revealed their planned menu would include a mix of Spanish and Asian cuisine.

Not everyone had faith in the quirky combination, but it has proven a success, earning almost five stars for the food on a review by yours truly.

‘Edinburgh-esque feel’ to Black Mamba part of the allure?

The modern decor of their revamped interior and the quirky hybrid cuisine are certainly a winning combination for Black Mamba.

Lauren, 27, says the success of this newest venture has felt “amazing”.

“I think a massive reason behind the success – maybe I’m a bit biased – is that it has a great atmosphere,” she says.

“As soon as you come in, it has that big city feel. We have had a lot of comments from customers that it’s very Edinburgh-esque.

“We don’t have a weekend slot available for the next couple of weeks, and it has been like that since we opened.

“People are obviously desperate to come in and try. We have really been accepted by the people of Dundee.

“It’s exciting that what we have created – and what our head chef Becca has created – has been such a success.

“It has showed us that there’s scope for new and exciting things in Dundee.”

So what’s their secret, as they open another venue and many others close their doors?

“There really isn’t a secret,” says Lauren.

“The biggest thing that has helped us is the people.

“It’s about getting the right team who are motivated and driven and happy to join you on the journey of opening that new venue.

“Obviously we had the idea, we came up with Black Mamba and The Giddy Gooses, but none of them would be where they are today if it wasn’t for the people bringing in new ideas to the table and these different skillsets that we don’t have.”

‘Dundee isn’t a dying city – the high street isn’t dying’

Faith in Dundee and the city’s high streets is clearly a requirement for bringing their latest eatery to Perth Road.

With popular restaurants like Andreou’s Bistro, Loco Rita’s and many more sadly closing their doors in the past few months, why does Lauren still believe in Dundee city centre?

The success of Black Mamba is the proof in the pudding for Lauren that quirky restaurants like theirs have a chance to thrive in the Dundee food and drink scene.

“Dundee isn’t a dying city – the high street isn’t dying,” insists Lauren.

“There is room for all of these ideas, as long as there are good ideas.

“City centres in general are notoriously known for not doing so well and being on the down as opposed to being on the up.

“But we really feel that, for example on Perth Road, there’s definitely room for upper market and unique eateries.

“I don’t think people are wanting another Frankie and Benny’s or another Nando’s.

“They want somewhere a bit more unique that’s offering different and exciting food and drink, that’s not just following the crowd.

“That’s giving the Dundee people another taste of cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, because at the end of the day, that’s where these people are potentially going as well if they’re wanting that city experience.”

On Dundee’s high streets, there are an abundance of well-loved eateries.

Italian eateries are popular, as well as those offering Mexican cuisine or brunch.

‘Instagrammable’ Höfn coffee shops also leading the pack

Mark Edwards, 29, is part of the trio who run Höfn on Dundee’s Bank Street.

The aesthetically-pleasing coffee shop is another newer venue that has been drawing in plenty of customers since it opened.

Mark says: “I think the diversity of folk we have had through the door has been amazing to see.

“Not only those really interested in speciality coffee, but all walks of life are coming in and really appreciating our coffee and food.

“It’s been great to see a general interest in Höfn.”

The stylish – and “Instagrammable” – coffee shop has been, unsurprisingly, all over social media, and spoken of highly around the city.

Their offering combines artisan local bakes with speciality coffee, tied together with Icelandic-themed decor and open sandwiches.

There’s no way you could say it’s not unique.

And that, says Mark, is part of the reason behind Höfn’s success in Dundee.

“The aesthetic of Höfn – we were going for that Icelandic, Nordic, minimal, clean look – and I think that draws people in,” he says.

“It’s about having a USP – but you don’t need singing waiters or things like that – but just something that makes you a little different.

“Like I’d say Höfn in the way it looks is very different to any other cafe in Dundee, in my view.

“And being quality-driven is also hugely important.”

‘We’re in that place where chains are king’

The Dundee food and drink scene, says Mark, is in need of some more independent eateries – and fewer chains.

This, according to Mark, could help revitalise the high streets in Dundee.

“The Dundee city centre is such an interesting place at the moment,” he adds.

“We’ve got a lot of chains in the city.

“It’s always a bit of a shame to see high streets get gobbled up by the same thing you see in other towns and cities, the same chains.

“It would be really nice to see independent shops take back the high street.”

“But it’s a different sort of world,” continues Mark, “we’re in that place where chains are the king.

“That’s why I think what we are doing is so important to us.

“So we can show other people that by taking care and being quality-driven, there’s definitely opportunities out there.”

The Courier’s initiative Dundee Matters aims to find solutions to our city’s problems and drive change.

We are currently tracking the empty and occupied units on several main streets in the city centre, as well as inside the shopping centres.

We will be hosting a summit at our city centre office in May, where a panel will explore issues facing our high streets at an event full of people invested in the future of Dundee.

What do you think the Dundee food and drink offering needs?