Home News Dundee

Andreou’s Bistro in Dundee to shut as owner says it’s ‘impossible’ to keep running restaurant

Andrew McDonald says running the venue has taken a physical, mental and financial toll.

By Ben MacDonald
Greek restaurant Andreou's is set to close
Andreou's Bistro in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee restaurant is to shut after its owner said it was “impossible” to keep it running.

Andreou’s Bistro on Nethergate will close next month.

Owner Andrew McDonald – who also runs a restaurant in Arbroath – says he can no longer commit to running the Dundee Greek eatery, which opened in the summer of 2022.

In a post on the Andreou’s Dundee Facebook page, he wrote: “It hurts me to write this but due to circumstances outwith our control, Andreou’s Dundee will be closing down in mid-late May.

Andreou's owner Andrew McDonald
Andrew McDonald is closing Andreou’s Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It has become mentally, physically and financially impossible to run the Dundee unit.

Opening Dundee was a dream two years ago. I have worked 18 years non-stop to achieve that goal, but unfortunately I failed.

“I couldn’t find a structure in Dundee that worked without me being there, and to a point, my health is being damaged by seven-day weeks and 15-hour shifts.

“There is no future or stability in this type of workload.

Andreou’s Arbroath to continue as Dundee restaurant closing

“Again, that’s on me, but I don’t want to be on my deathbed before I’m even 40, and that’s the way it was heading.”

Andrew continued: “Some good news is that Andreou’s Bistro Arbroath unit will remain open.

“This will allow us to focus on just one unit, and to give it 100%. Sadly, we couldn’t give either 100% while we had two.

“I want to thank my staff in Dundee who have been amazing, our amazing customers, and the church for giving me this opportunity.

Andreou’s will continue to serve customers at its Arbroath bistro. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It wasn’t all bad, I had some incredible experiences opening Dundee, it’s an experience I will always remember in (a) good light.”

Andreou’s will operate fully this week before moving to reduced hours, opening on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only until late May – except May 2-4 when the restaurant will be closed.

Andrew says anyone with vouchers will be able to use them in Dundee before the restaurant shuts, or in Arbroath.

Andreou’s Dundee owner thanks customers for ‘good memories’

He added: “Thanks for all the good memories, and I apologise for anyone that I let down. I gave it all I had, but I have no more to give.”

Several other restaurants in Dundee city centre have closed in recent weeks, including Frankie and Benny’s in the Overgate and Loco Rita’s on Old Hawkhill.

However, Asian-inspired chain Wagamama is planning to open on Whitehall Street this summer.

