Perth Leisure Pool closed due to ‘ongoing issues’

Perth Leisure Pool will not reopen until Thursday due to “ongoing plant issues”.

The pool shut on Monday night with bosses blaming an ongoing issue in the plant room.

An announcement confirmed all flumes and features would also be closed due to the problem.

The training pool and health suite will be open as normal and no swimming lessons will be cancelled.

A social media post added: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.

“We hope to have the issue rectified as soon as possible to allow the pool to reopen.

“Please continue to check for updates on our app, website and social media pages.”

The training pool was also forced to close earlier in the year following a “maintenance fault” in February.

Courier campaign to save Perth’s leisure facilities

At the beginning of this year, Perth and Kinross Council proposed closing Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre and merging them into one facility.

Councillors voted to reject a proposal which would not have included a leisure pool in Perth.

A Courier campaign has been set up to amplify your voice to protect Perth’s leisure facilities.