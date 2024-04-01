Protect Perth Leisure: A Courier campaign to build facilities our future generations deserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross
Perth & Kinross

Protect Perth Leisure: A Courier campaign to build facilities our future generations deserve

Take our survey and have your say on what you would like to see in a new Perth swimming pool and leisure facility. Sean O'Neil
Sean O'Neil
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image:Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth deserves a swimming pool and leisure facility to be proud of.

A flagship centre for residents and visitors to relax, compete and take part in the sports they love.

It should be a  place for families to take their children and a complex capable of nurturing and hosting top level athletes.

Olympic swimmer Stephen Milne with pupils from Methven Primary at Perth Leisure Pool.
Olympic swimmer Stephen Milne with pupils from Methven Primary at Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Throughout the years, the Fair City has over-achieved on the world sports stage, producing multiple Olympic and Commonwealth medallists, both in swimming and on the ice-rink.

Curling is steeped in the history of the city while the pool is often packed out with leisure and lane swimmers.

A new vision in August

At the beginning of this year, Perth and Kinross Council proposed closing Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre and merge them into one facility.

The idea, known as PH20 by those involved, has been floating around since 2014.

When it was first mooted over a decade ago, the new facility was supposed to be a game-changer.

Curling Mixed Doubles championship at Dewars Centre in February 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It would be a centre that would provide all of Perth’s sporting and leisure needs under one roof.

That idea never materialised and what was presented by the local authority earlier this year was a watered down version that did little justice to the needs of the people of Perth.

It would have been a building with no curling or leisure pool.

Thankfully, councillors unanimously rejected the proposal, telling those creating the plan to come back with a new one, a better one, in August.

The Courier is now campaigning to have curling, leisure and lane swimming at the forefront of any new facility.

Protect Perth Leisure: Opportunity to build something great

What Perth and Kinross Council have now is an opportunity to be ambitious.

A chance to build that flagship facility for the people of Perth that was promised so many years ago.

A complex that will inspire the next generation to get active and enjoy all the health benefits, physical and mental, that come with it.

A centre that will put Perth on the sporting map, bringing in the visitor numbers that come with being able to host elite level competition.

Olympian Eve Muirhead is backing The Courier’s campaign. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Courier wants to see that happen.

We want to showcase why Perth deserves, and needs, a leisure facility to be proud of.

The first step is to ask you, our readers, what you believe should be included in the new plans.

Take our survey and let us amplify your voice to protect Perth leisure facilities for the future generations.

