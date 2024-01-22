Councillors vote to save ice rink and leisure swimming facilities in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillors vote to save ice rink and leisure swimming facilities in Perth

Proposals to build a new sporting centre that did not cater for curling or family friendly swimming had been met with a furious backlash.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors have voted to save ice rink and leisure swimming facilities in Perth after they faced being axed amid cost-cutting plans by council bosses.

Proposals to build a new sporting centre that did not cater for curling or family friendly swimming had been met with a furious backlash from residents and sporting clubs when they were first made public last week.

But at a council meeting on Monday, elected members voted to amend the proposals for a new PH20 to include ice rink and leisure swimming facilities.

The new plans are to be brought before councillors again in August.

Grant Laing
Grant Laing. Image: Angus Findlay

Council leader Grant Laing said the local authority had to “finally move forward after years of delay” and deliver the long-awaited PH20 project, first mooted a decade ago.

He said: “Now is the time to put a line in the sand, get a feasible, affordable project that does the best it can to maintain ice facilities, to maintain leisure facilities in swimming.

“That way we will see something delivered and on the ground in the next five or six years.”

Perth is part of curling DNA

Despite cross-party agreement that the facilities should be saved, the topic was debated in chambers for nearly four hours in often fractious circumstances.

Depositions were heard from Perth Curling Club, Scottish Curling and Perth City Swim Club.

Addressing the meeting, CEO of Scottish Curling, Vincent Bryson, said that Perth was “part of the DNA of curling worldwide”.

He said: “I will commit Scottish Curling to a permanent presence on any group committed to developing solutions for curling and ice sports in Perth.

“We cannot lose this sport from its iconic home.”

“For us, it is keeping curling in Perth, obviously Dewars is iconic as a venue but it’s Perth the city that is probably more iconic for curling.”

Former Olympic curler and vice-chairman of Perth Curling Club, Peter Loudon, said multi-sport solutions for ice like he had witnessed in Canada could be utilised in a new venue.

He said: “Curlers and volunteers are the beating heart of curlers in Perth.

“They are a vital part of the 50 clubs, 1500 curlers, the 138 national champions and the 86 medals won, Olympic, World and Europeans, that have all come from Perth.”

Eve Muirhead at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

The president of Perth City Swim Club, Eve Thomson, spoke of the lack of swimming water already available in the city.

Ms Thomson believes the loss of a leisure pool would affect families and the amount of time her club would be able to spend training.

She said: “We know from the figures that have come out in the report that the footfall at Perth Leisure Pool is high compared to other venues and mostly that is made up of leisure swimmers.

“To not see children not have the opportunity to be involved with sport, I see that as a terrible thing.

“Having those facilities creates such a nice atmosphere for the children, they have a positive connection with the water.”

 

Conversation