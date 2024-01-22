Watch as forgotten Dundee United trialist lights up AFCON with stunning strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as forgotten Dundee United trialist lights up AFCON with stunning strike

Pablo Ganet failed to win a deal under Robbie Neilson.

By Alan Temple
Pablo Ganet, at AFCON and as a Dundee United trialist
Ganet, now and then. Images: SKy Sports / SNS.

Pablo Ganet failed to convince Robbie Neilson he was worthy of a contract with Dundee United in the Championship.

But on Monday evening he played a starring role in one of the biggest upsets in Africa Cup of Nations history.

Ganet, 29, converted a thunderbolt free-kick as Equatorial Guinea produced an astonishing 4-0 victory over host nation Ivory Coast.

Pablo Ganet in action for his country
Ganet in action for his country. Image: Shutterstock

Talisman Emilio Nsue bagged a brace, while Jannick Buyla completed the scoring at a  shell-shocked Stade Alassane Outtara.

The result sees Equatorial Guinea progress to the knockout stage as Group A winners, with the hosts facing an unthinkable early exit.

Memory lane

And Ganet’s wonder-goal may have some Arabs wondering what might have been.

Pablo Ganet in action against Brechin
Ganet in action against Brechin. Image: SNS

The Malaga-born midfielder, who now plies his trade with CD Alcoyano in the third tier of Spanish football, spent a period on trial with the Tangerines in July 2019.

He even started a pre-season friendly against Brechin City. 

However, United boss Neilson opted not to sign Ganet, and he went on to play more than 60 matches for Real Murcia. He has represented Equatorial Guinea 40 times.

Watch the stunning strike below:

Conversation