Watch as forgotten Dundee United trialist lights up AFCON with stunning strike

Pablo Ganet failed to convince Robbie Neilson he was worthy of a contract with Dundee United in the Championship.

But on Monday evening he played a starring role in one of the biggest upsets in Africa Cup of Nations history.

Ganet, 29, converted a thunderbolt free-kick as Equatorial Guinea produced an astonishing 4-0 victory over host nation Ivory Coast.

Talisman Emilio Nsue bagged a brace, while Jannick Buyla completed the scoring at a shell-shocked Stade Alassane Outtara.

The result sees Equatorial Guinea progress to the knockout stage as Group A winners, with the hosts facing an unthinkable early exit.

Memory lane

And Ganet’s wonder-goal may have some Arabs wondering what might have been.

The Malaga-born midfielder, who now plies his trade with CD Alcoyano in the third tier of Spanish football, spent a period on trial with the Tangerines in July 2019.

He even started a pre-season friendly against Brechin City.

However, United boss Neilson opted not to sign Ganet, and he went on to play more than 60 matches for Real Murcia. He has represented Equatorial Guinea 40 times.

Watch the stunning strike below: