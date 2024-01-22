St Johnstone face fight to keep Dan Phillips admits Craig Levein

Craig Levein would love Dan Phillips to remain a St Johnstone player for the rest of this season and beyond.

But the Perth boss admitted that Saints could face a fight to keep the Trinidad and Tobago international at McDiarmid Park.

Phillips, who was badly missed in the weekend Scottish Cup defeat to Airdrie, is out of contract in a few months and now free to speak to other clubs with a view to a summer move.

Saints have offered the 22-year-old a new deal but Levein admitted that the prospect of a step up the career ladder for the midfielder who started out in academies at Chelsea and Watford may be too tempting for him to resist.

“I’ve spoken to Dan,” he said.

“The question for me is would he be a better player for another year here?

“I genuinely think he would.

“I love him to bits.

“He’s such a warrior in the midfield for us, so I’d love to keep him.

“We would be due training compensation in the worst case scenario.

“He’s a young lad who has had a really good season so if he gets the chance to go to a bigger stage – if you were in the same position you’d probably do the same thing.

“We can’t say to players to come here and we’ll help them develop, then stand in their way.

“If we’re in the business of trying to bring younger players in, improve them and sell them on then you can’t stand in their way if something does come up.

“I’m sure that’s the conversation that was had with Dan when he came here.”

McLelland loan

Meanwhile, Levein has revealed Sam McClelland may head out on loan for the second half of the season now he’s on the verge of recovering from an injury that has denied him the chance to play for the former Scotland manager.

“Sam got back from his ankle injury and then had a little problem with his knee,” said Levein.

“I’ve spoken to him and said he’s probably better going on loan, playing again and getting into a rhythm.

“If he does that, we can get him watched and see how he’s progressing.”