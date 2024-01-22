St Johnstone face fight to keep Dan Phillips admits Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone face fight to keep Dan Phillips admits Craig Levein

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein is a big fan of Dan Phillips.
Craig Levein would love Dan Phillips to remain a St Johnstone player for the rest of this season and beyond.

But the Perth boss admitted that Saints could face a fight to keep the Trinidad and Tobago international at McDiarmid Park.

Phillips, who was badly missed in the weekend Scottish Cup defeat to Airdrie, is out of contract in a few months and now free to speak to other clubs with a view to a summer move.

Saints have offered the 22-year-old a new deal but Levein admitted that the prospect of a step up the career ladder for the midfielder who started out in academies at Chelsea and Watford may be too tempting for him to resist.

“I’ve spoken to Dan,” he said.

“The question for me is would he be a better player for another year here?

“I genuinely think he would.

“I love him to bits.

“He’s such a warrior in the midfield for us, so I’d love to keep him.

Dan Phillips in action.
“We would be due training compensation in the worst case scenario.

“He’s a young lad who has had a really good season so if he gets the chance to go to a bigger stage – if you were in the same position you’d probably do the same thing.

“We can’t say to players to come here and we’ll help them develop, then stand in their way.

“If we’re in the business of trying to bring younger players in, improve them and sell them on then you can’t stand in their way if something does come up.

“I’m sure that’s the conversation that was had with Dan when he came here.”

McLelland loan

Meanwhile, Levein has revealed Sam McClelland may head out on loan for the second half of the season now he’s on the verge of recovering from an injury that has denied him the chance to play for the former Scotland manager.

“Sam got back from his ankle injury and then had a little problem with his knee,” said Levein.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
“I’ve spoken to him and said he’s probably better going on loan, playing again and getting into a rhythm.

“If he does that, we can get him watched and see how he’s progressing.”

