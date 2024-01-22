Dundee announce ‘strategic alliance’ with English Premier League outfit Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee announce ‘strategic alliance’ with English Premier League outfit Burnley

The US owners of both clubs have teamed up to promote player development.

By George Cran
Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.

Dundee have announced a “strategic alliance” with English Premier League outfit Burnley.

The link-up between the American owners of both clubs, which comes after months of speculation, is “a real statement of intent” according to Dark Blues chairman Tim Keyes.

January loan deals at Dens Park for Turf Moor youngsters Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson have already shown the partnership kick into action. The Clarets’ Marcel Lewis also spent the first half of the season on loan with the Dark Blues.

They could be joined by Scotland U/21 striker Michael Mellon this month, too.

Dara Costelloe
Dara Costelloe made his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

The newly formalised relationship will work to promote player development between the two clubs and is likely to see more loans in future, though only three players can move between the clubs at one time.

The clubs will also work together on community initiatives.

‘Meaningful impacts’

Burnley chairman Alan Pace. Image: PA

Burnley chairman and managing partner of ALK Capital, Alan Pace, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Dundee FC, who like Burnley, share a rich history and passionate fanbase.

“This relationship enhances our collective strength and will bring about some fantastic opportunities for shared growth and success.

“The Scottish Premiership is an excellent proving ground to progress young and emerging talent, as well as providing a potential gateway to European competition.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Dundee FC and creating meaningful mutual and lasting impacts both on and off the pitch.”

‘Greater heights’

Dundee owner Tim Keyes. Image: SNS

Dundee chairman and owner Tim Keyes added: “We are incredibly excited to begin this partnership with ALK Capital and Burnley Football Club, which will support our continued pursuit of sporting excellence.

“Like ourselves, Burnley is a club that is deeply rooted within its community, and which shares our ambitions.

“Joining forces with a club of this stature is a real statement of intent and one which we hope will support our journey towards greater heights in the future.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Euan Mutale (left) and Cameron Ferguson (right) have returned to their clubs. Images: SNS/Shutterstock
Son of ex-Dundee United hero leaves Forfar as Dundee kid Euan Mutale returns to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious after the game was called off. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee decision on Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden shows Tony Docherty means…
Kilmarnock take the lead with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock dismay - goalies, wing-backs and Curtis Main under…
Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can leave Dundee. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fall to defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Trevor Carson injury news, 'blurred' vision for Adam Legzdins…
Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…
Zach Robinson
Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star -…

Conversation