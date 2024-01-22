Dundee announce ‘strategic alliance’ with English Premier League outfit Burnley

Dundee have announced a “strategic alliance” with English Premier League outfit Burnley.

The link-up between the American owners of both clubs, which comes after months of speculation, is “a real statement of intent” according to Dark Blues chairman Tim Keyes.

January loan deals at Dens Park for Turf Moor youngsters Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson have already shown the partnership kick into action. The Clarets’ Marcel Lewis also spent the first half of the season on loan with the Dark Blues.

They could be joined by Scotland U/21 striker Michael Mellon this month, too.

The newly formalised relationship will work to promote player development between the two clubs and is likely to see more loans in future, though only three players can move between the clubs at one time.

The clubs will also work together on community initiatives.

‘Meaningful impacts’

Burnley chairman and managing partner of ALK Capital, Alan Pace, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Dundee FC, who like Burnley, share a rich history and passionate fanbase.

“This relationship enhances our collective strength and will bring about some fantastic opportunities for shared growth and success.

“The Scottish Premiership is an excellent proving ground to progress young and emerging talent, as well as providing a potential gateway to European competition.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Dundee FC and creating meaningful mutual and lasting impacts both on and off the pitch.”

‘Greater heights’

Dundee chairman and owner Tim Keyes added: “We are incredibly excited to begin this partnership with ALK Capital and Burnley Football Club, which will support our continued pursuit of sporting excellence.

“Like ourselves, Burnley is a club that is deeply rooted within its community, and which shares our ambitions.

“Joining forces with a club of this stature is a real statement of intent and one which we hope will support our journey towards greater heights in the future.”