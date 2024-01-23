‘Simple but brilliant’ concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Simple but brilliant’ concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems

Chat boards have been erected to help reduce frustration and anxiety among people with autism and other communication issues.

By Claire Warrender
NHS Fife speech and language therapist Jan Constable, Kilmaron School pupil Bob Lockhart and St Andrews foster carer Clare Cameron try out the new Craigtoun Park chat boards
NHS Fife speech and language therapist Jan Constable and Kilmaron School pupil Bob Lockhart try out the new communication board at Craigtoun Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Craigtoun Park has introduced a “simple but brilliant” measure to support visitors with disabilities or communication problems.

And it’s all thanks to a collaboration between local foster parents and the group that looks after the St Andrews park.

Chat boards depicting symbols have been erected to help people communicate their needs and wants.

Jan Constable and Bob Lockhart with foster carer Clare Cameron enjoying one of the new boards.
Jan Constable and Bob Lockhart with foster carer Clare Cameron enjoying one of the new Craigtoun Park chat boards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

All they have to do is point to a picture to indicate what they want to do.

And foster mum, Clare Cameron says the addition is a “huge boon”.

She said: “My daughter has only started her journey using communication boards in recent months but the difference it’s made is palpable.

“The boards allow autistic people like my little one to not only be able to indicate what she needs now but also what she’d like to do next which is huge boon.”

Park is now ‘even more inclusive’

Practical measures at Craigtoun, such as new changing toilets and an enclosed play park were previously well-received.

And Clare and the Friends of Craigtoun Park worked with disabilities charity Enable and NHS Fife to produce the new addition.

Clare Cameron with Doug Stephen of Friends of Craigtoun Park
Clare Cameron with Doug Stephen of Friends of Craigtoun Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The new communication boards were unveiled at Craigtoun Park on Monday.
The new communication boards were unveiled at Craigtoun Park on Monday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Clare added: “I’m very grateful to everyone involved with the improvements at the park.

“They have made a super venue that loads of children and families use regularly even more inclusive.

“I never thought that these changes would happen.

“And it’s great that we’ve seen the voluntary sector and public bodies like the NHS team up in such a positive way.”

The boards are relatively cheap to provide compared to some other adaptations.

Andy many campaigners would like to see them rolled out in parks across Scotland.

Craigtoun Park chat boards are ‘simple but brilliant development’

Gail Carstars from Enable said the symbols on the boards help improve understanding and encourage independence.

“Symbols can be used in almost any situation or environment to reduce frustration and anxiety,” she said.

Meanwhile, North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie added: “This is a simple but brilliant development which aids communication between those who find it difficult to communicate and their parents and carers.

“It’s a partnership that moved very swiftly to make it happen.”