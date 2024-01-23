‘Simple but brilliant’ concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems

Craigtoun Park has introduced a “simple but brilliant” measure to support visitors with disabilities or communication problems.

And it’s all thanks to a collaboration between local foster parents and the group that looks after the St Andrews park.

Chat boards depicting symbols have been erected to help people communicate their needs and wants.

All they have to do is point to a picture to indicate what they want to do.

And foster mum, Clare Cameron says the addition is a “huge boon”.

She said: “My daughter has only started her journey using communication boards in recent months but the difference it’s made is palpable.

“The boards allow autistic people like my little one to not only be able to indicate what she needs now but also what she’d like to do next which is huge boon.”

Park is now ‘even more inclusive’

Practical measures at Craigtoun, such as new changing toilets and an enclosed play park were previously well-received.

And Clare and the Friends of Craigtoun Park worked with disabilities charity Enable and NHS Fife to produce the new addition.

Clare added: “I’m very grateful to everyone involved with the improvements at the park.

“They have made a super venue that loads of children and families use regularly even more inclusive.

“I never thought that these changes would happen.

“And it’s great that we’ve seen the voluntary sector and public bodies like the NHS team up in such a positive way.”

The boards are relatively cheap to provide compared to some other adaptations.

Andy many campaigners would like to see them rolled out in parks across Scotland.

Craigtoun Park chat boards are ‘simple but brilliant development’

Gail Carstars from Enable said the symbols on the boards help improve understanding and encourage independence.

“Symbols can be used in almost any situation or environment to reduce frustration and anxiety,” she said.

Meanwhile, North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie added: “This is a simple but brilliant development which aids communication between those who find it difficult to communicate and their parents and carers.

“It’s a partnership that moved very swiftly to make it happen.”