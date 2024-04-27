St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ready to lead from the front again to keep club in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ready to lead from the front again to keep club in the Premiership

The defender scored two important goals this time last year.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon is determined to help Saints get off to a fast post-split start again.
Liam Gordon is determined to help Saints get off to a fast post-split start again. Image: SNS.

Liam Gordon was the captain and match-winner St Johnstone needed 12 months ago.

And the Perth centre-back, who scored goals to defeat Dundee United and Kilmarnock after the Premiership split, is determined to lead from the front again.

“I’m absolutely looking to have the same impact as last season,” said Gordon, who hasn’t found the net since that end of term double.

“Your big players need to step up in big moments.

“My job first and foremost is to get the boys ready to go into battle and to put in a good defensive display.

“It would be great if I could add to that at the other end.

“Last year, the goal at Kilmarnock secured the club’s position in the league.

Liam Gordon after scoring the winner at Kilmarnock.
Liam Gordon after scoring the winner at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was a good feeling. There’s no reason why we can’t go out and experience that again.

“As soon as possible, hopefully!

“But no matter what way it gets done, I don’t care.

“It would be nicer to get it done sooner. I’m not going to be naive and expect it, though.

“Because we’ve got a lot of teams round us who can slug it out. We need to be prepared to do the exact same if it’s going to take that.

“Confidence and momentum is massive in football. It would be great to get off to a fast start.

“If it doesn’t happen, there are other opportunities left to go and get the points on the board.

“But the boys have trained well all week and we’re confident.”

Clean slate for Saints and County

Gordon hasn’t been spooked by Ross County’s shock victory over Rangers in the Premiership’s last set of fixtures.

“Listen, we’re still in a stronger position than them at the end of the day,” he pointed out. “We are still a point ahead of them.

“They did really well, they’ve got good players and have goals in their team.

“Just because they’ve beaten Rangers it doesn’t mean they’re a better team than us, though.

“They put on a good display and should have confidence from that.

“But there’s been a break and we’ve managed to get more bodies out on the training pitch. We just need to take care of our own business.”

Contract uncertainty

Gordon is one of many Saints players who will soon be out of contract.

Putting that long-term uncertainty to one side hasn’t be a problem, however.

“It’s all part of football,” he said. “For me I just need to focus on the position we’re in at the moment and secure the status of this club in the top league.

“All that gets parked.

“Obviously it’s not just myself. There are other players in the same situation.

“The boys just need to focus on the job that’s in front of us.

“As long as I’m contracted to this club I will give 110%.

“Those things are out with my control, as with other players, so let’s go and produce for ourselves, the fans and the club.”

