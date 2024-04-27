St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ready to lead from the front again to keep club in the Premiership

Liam Gordon was the captain and match-winner St Johnstone needed 12 months ago.

And the Perth centre-back, who scored goals to defeat Dundee United and Kilmarnock after the Premiership split, is determined to lead from the front again.

“I’m absolutely looking to have the same impact as last season,” said Gordon, who hasn’t found the net since that end of term double.

“Your big players need to step up in big moments.

“My job first and foremost is to get the boys ready to go into battle and to put in a good defensive display.

“It would be great if I could add to that at the other end.

“Last year, the goal at Kilmarnock secured the club’s position in the league.

“It was a good feeling. There’s no reason why we can’t go out and experience that again.

“As soon as possible, hopefully!

“But no matter what way it gets done, I don’t care.

“It would be nicer to get it done sooner. I’m not going to be naive and expect it, though.

“Because we’ve got a lot of teams round us who can slug it out. We need to be prepared to do the exact same if it’s going to take that.

“Confidence and momentum is massive in football. It would be great to get off to a fast start.

“If it doesn’t happen, there are other opportunities left to go and get the points on the board.

“But the boys have trained well all week and we’re confident.”

Clean slate for Saints and County

Gordon hasn’t been spooked by Ross County’s shock victory over Rangers in the Premiership’s last set of fixtures.

“Listen, we’re still in a stronger position than them at the end of the day,” he pointed out. “We are still a point ahead of them.

“They did really well, they’ve got good players and have goals in their team.

“Just because they’ve beaten Rangers it doesn’t mean they’re a better team than us, though.

“They put on a good display and should have confidence from that.

“But there’s been a break and we’ve managed to get more bodies out on the training pitch. We just need to take care of our own business.”

Contract uncertainty

Gordon is one of many Saints players who will soon be out of contract.

Putting that long-term uncertainty to one side hasn’t be a problem, however.

“It’s all part of football,” he said. “For me I just need to focus on the position we’re in at the moment and secure the status of this club in the top league.

“All that gets parked.

“Obviously it’s not just myself. There are other players in the same situation.

“The boys just need to focus on the job that’s in front of us.

“As long as I’m contracted to this club I will give 110%.

“Those things are out with my control, as with other players, so let’s go and produce for ourselves, the fans and the club.”