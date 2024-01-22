A timeline of hope to decline: What happened to Perth’s PH20 promise?

The long-awaited PH20 project started life as a £25 million centre that would “revolutionise” sport and leisure in Perth.

First mooted in January 2014, the new facility promised to cater for 20 sports and would include an ice-rink, swimming pool, gymnasium and outdoor climbing wall.

PH20 would replace the “ageing” Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre, attracting 250,000 visitors to the area each year.

Almost exactly a decade on, Perth and Kinross councillors will meet on Monday to discuss a vastly watered-down version of the original plan.

Crucially, the new blueprint includes no curling or leisure swimming facilities.

It would also merge three of the city’s main sport hubs instead of two – Bell’s Sport Centre now facing closure alongside Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

So how did Perth’s forward-looking concept get diluted and deferred to it’s current format?

A timeline of hope to decline

January 2014 – Live Active Leisure (LAL), the arm’s length organisation that manages health and fitness on behalf of the Perth and Kinross Council, announces plans for PH20.

Designed to put Perth “on the map”, LAL had already secured £10m in funding, including £5m from the local authority.

December 2014 – The first set of plans for the new facility are revealed. Still needing to source £15m in funding, it is hoped the new sports hub will produce the “next generation” of Olympic athletes.

It’s believed the building “should” open its doors in four years with £5m ring-fenced from the council.

February 2016 – The project suffers its first major set-back. A funding shortfall means proposals for a replacement curling rink are put on hold.

Architects revise plans to include only the redevelopment of Perth Leisure Pool.

February 2017 – PH20 is left off bid for £1.8 billion Tay Cities Deal investment package.

Projects chosen over the leisure facility included the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) and the transformation of Perth City Hall into Perth Museum.

May 2017 – Live Active Leisure announce they have secured £15m of the £25m needed to deliver PH20.

Commissioned report calculates the project will generate £9m annually for local community.

August 2017 – The National Curling Academy opens in Stirling in the run-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The project was given awards of £1,425,000 from Sportscotland and £1,726,566 from Stirling Council.

November 2017 – Perth Leisure Pool closes for a week for £210,000 worth of upgrades.

Car parking charges at introduced at facility.

June 2018 – Council administration cuts £5m from PH20 project to fund £50m rebuild of Perth High School.

The decision leaves a £15m gap in the project.

February 2019 – Councillors approve £500,000 partnership with Live Active Leisure to ‘push ahead’ with PH20 project.

Council leader Murray Lyle says funding was to be used to develop detailed design and operating models.

March 2020 – Covid-19 pandemic shuts down indoor leisure facilities.

August 2020 – Perth Leisure Pool suffers significant flood damage during storm with the boiler room badly affected.

October 2021 – Perth Leisure Pool reopens after 14 month shutdown due to storm damage.

The repair bill is believed to have been around £500,000.

February 2022 – Councillors agree capital budget that greenlights PH20 project.

The new facility is scheduled to be open in 2027/28.

June 2022 – Bell’s Sports Centre undergoes £750,000 refurbishment including a new gym facility.

The move sees equipment being moved from The Rodney Sports Centre.

January 2023 – Capital funding for PH20 project put on hold as council attempt to plug £31m black hole in their finances.

February 2023 – Rising cost of bills sees Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool put under the threat of closure as early as July and September respectively.

The facilities are given a last minute, 12 month reprieve after public outcry.

October 2023 – Bell’s Sport Centre is devastated by flooding during a storm when flood gates are not closed on the North Inch.

It remains shut with the repair bill feared to be around £2m.

January 2023 – Council bosses put forward new proposals for PH20.

Plans would see ice rink and leisure swimming axed from new facility.