Abernethy shout-out for old photos ahead of museum opening weekend

Abernethy residents are being urged to rummage through their old photo albums as the village museum re-opens for the summer.

The volunteers behind the four-star attraction are on the hunt for images of people, places and events to help tell the stories of Abernethy’s more recent history.

The team have been sharing photographs and memories on social media throughout the year.

Now they are appealing to people with a connection to Abernethy to dig out their snapshots and join them when the museum reopens on Saturday.

Trustee Irene Hallyburton said everyone could get involved in the Making Memories project.

“The photographs don’t necessarily need to be from 40 or 50 years ago,” she said.

“They could be from last year, or last week.

“That’s what we’re all about at the museum – collecting the present for the future.”

Abernethy museum is place for everyone

Volunteers will take digital scans of photos and return the originals to donors, with a copy if they’d like one.

Visitors will also be asked to share any information they have on the subjects of the photo, along with the occasion and the date.

“We thought it would be a nice way to get people into the museum, and then they can see what else we have here,” Irene added.

“It’s a way of letting people know the museum is relevant to them – even people who haven’t lived in the village all that long.

“They’re a part of the Abernethy story now and this is their place too.”

Abernethy has proud heritage

The Museum of Abernethy was opened by the late Magnus Magnusson in 2000.

It followed a lot of hard work locals who thought there should be a place to preserve the area’s rich heritage.

Abernethy has been occupied since Pictish times.

The famous Bronze Age Carpow logboat in Perth Museum was recovered nearby in 2007. Carpow was also the site of a Roman legionary fortress.

During World War Two, Abernethy became home to Polish troops and children evacuated from the cities.

And the museum building itself is in a renovated cattle shed within the lands of the old Culdees monastery.

It has had VisitScotland four-star status since 2001.

And around 30 local volunteers now play a part in all aspects of its success, indoors and out.

The Museum of Abernethy opens this Saturday in School Wynd, Abernethy, PH2 9JJ

Visitors are welcome to bring photos between 1-4pm.

Members of the local church, the Kirk of St Bride, will be providing light refreshments and home baking in the Session House in return for a small donation on the day.