The Enchanted Forest 2024: Prices revealed as tickets set to go on sale

The event attracts thousands of visitors to Highland Perthshire each autumn.

By Kieran Webster
A family at The Enchanted Forest.
Crowds enjoying the 2023 Enchanted Forest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Prices have been revealed for The Enchanted Forest 2024 as tickets are set to go on sale.

The Highland Perthshire event attracts about 85,000 visitors each autumn.

Tickets for this year’s event are going on sale on Friday (April 12) at 10am – two months earlier than usual.

That will allow revellers more time to plan their visits to the Faskally Wood event, which runs between October 3 and November 3.

Ticket prices for The Enchanted Forest 2024

The 2024 event will feature three ticket bands, depending on the time and day of the visit.

The prices are:

  • Adults: £27.50-£32
  • Children (3-15): £14.75-£16
  • Family: £76-£86

Children under three and carers can access the event for free.

Other tickets are available for large groups and autism-friendly sessions.

Ticket prices include shuttle bus transport to and from the event.

The tickets can be bought on the Enchanted Forest website.

Nina, one, with her dad David at the Enchanted Forest.
Nina Mclaren with dad David at the Enchanted Forest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Nela Popovic, CEO of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We’re extremely excited about this year’s show and the creative thinking behind this year’s theme which we’re looking forward to revealing in June.

“We made the decision to launch tickets early this year to give all visitors more time to plan ahead and budget accordingly.

“We know that the majority of our 85,000 visitors are from outside Perth and Kinross and over half stay overnight in the region.

“The earlier release date provides a longer lead-in time for visitors to plan their trip to Highland Perthshire and take full advantage of the wealth of the other visitor attractions that exist in the proximity of Pitlochry.

“This includes the new Perth Museum which just opened to the public at the end of March.”

Conversation