Man, 18, taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Milnathort

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building in Milnathort.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.20pm on Tuesday.

The white Mercedes A250 was travelling northbound on the A922 South Street towards the A91 Stirling Road when it crashed at the mini roundabout and hit the building.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Police seek CCTV or dashcam footage after Milnathort crash

Inspector Michelle Burns from Police Scotland said: “We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward in order for us to establish a full picture of the circumstances.

“In particular, we would ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area from Wednesday night to please make us aware of anything which could be of significance to our inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3948 of Wednesday April 10.”