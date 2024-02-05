Perth Leisure Pool training pool remains closed due to ‘maintenance fault’

The training pool at Perth Leisure Pool remains closed after a ‘maintenance fault’ was discovered at the weekend.

The facility was initially shut on Sunday after the fault was discovered.

Two further updates issued by Live Active confirmed the training and teaching pool will remain closed until repairs are carried out.

The earliest the pool will reopen is Thursday, with a further update expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Swimming lessons have been cancelled due to the issue.

The leisure pool, gym and health suite are all open as normal.

Perth training pool remains closed after assessment

In the latest update on Facebook, Perth Leisure Pool said: “Following the contractors’ assessment today, additional parts are required to make the necessary repairs.

“This means the pools will remain closed up to and including Wednesday, February 7, and a further update will be posted on Wednesday afternoon.

“If you are due to attend lessons please check emails for notification prior to travelling.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. However, the leisure pool, gym and health suite are all open as normal (term time programme).”

To get the most up-to-date information visitors are encouraged to download the Live Active app.

It comes just weeks after the ice rink and leisure swimming pool were saved after councillors voted against axing the facilities.