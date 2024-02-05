EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner’s appearance in Perth jail documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner’s appearance in Perth jail documentary

The inmate is one of several interviewed about overcrowding in Scotland’s prisons.

By Justin Bowie
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
The BBC has been criticised for featuring a violent Fife prisoner in a new documentary filmed in Perth’s jail.

The thug, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of several inmates interviewed about overcrowding in Scotland’s prisons.

But Tory MSP Russell Findlay questioned whether the convicted criminal should be given air time on the Beeb’s latest Disclosure documentary, which airs on Monday night and is available on iPlayer.

The HMP Perth prisoner was jailed in 2022 for attacking his former partner with a bottle before biting off part of a man’s ear during an unprovoked attack.

A year later he was convicted of kicking a stranger in the head during an attack at a Fife pub.

‘Disgusting record’

The inmate is currently on remand and awaiting trial.

Mr Findlay, a former investigative journalist, said: “Viewers of this BBC documentary are unable to know the background of certain prisoner’s backgrounds due to live criminal proceedings.

“But if they were aware of this individual’s disgusting record of extreme violence, it would likely dispel any sympathy he seems to think that he deserves.

“A report provided to a court stated that he had little insight into his crimes, so it seems jarring for the BBC to seek his insight into prison conditions.”

Scottish Conservatives’ Shadow Justice Secretary, Russell Findlay.

The Disclosure documentary, presented by Lucy Adams, explores the impact of overcrowding, drug use and suicides behind bars as Scotland’s prisons come under heavy pressure.

The BBC spent five days filming in HMP Perth, the country’s oldest jail.

Andy Hodge, the prison’s governor, says a lack of space for inmates has led to increased tensions, with footage of a jail fight shown in the programme.

He said: “The pressure of population is forcing us to put more people into one room. That’s a real stretch.

“Two adult men into a room where you’ve got one TV, one kettle…tensions start to build, people start to fall out.

“Violence amongst the residents starts to go up.”

‘Sensitive subject’

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We interviewed several prisoners in HMP Perth for a documentary looking at the impact of overcrowding in Scotland’s prisons.

“We acknowledge this is a sensitive subject, particularly for those who have been the victims of crime.

“The film provides a rare and valuable insight into current conditions.

“Both Victim Support Scotland and the Head of the Scottish Prison Service talk in the programme about how relieving pressure to be able to focus on rehabilitation work on the inside can help keep communities safe outside prison.”

