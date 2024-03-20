Dundee plant-based Mexican restaurant to close

A plant-based Mexican restaurant in Dundee has announced it will close.

Loco Rita’s on Old Hawkhill will cease trading at the end of this month.

A post on social media from Grant Avery and the Loco Rita’s team explained rising costs and declining footfall contributed to the decision.

‘Great sadness’ at Loco Rita’s closure

The Instagram post read: “It’s with great sadness that we have decided to close Loco Rita’s.

“This decision has been very difficult for us to make but with rising costs, fewer customers and a few of our core team moving on to new careers, we have found that this is the best option for us.”

Loco Rita’s final day will be Saturday March 30.

The post added: “We’ve had a truly awesome time creating and cooking delicious vegan/plant-based food for you and will continue to offer this in our other restaurant, Más.”

“We want to say a massive thank you to all our incredibly loyal customers who have supported us over the years, we really appreciate your support.

“And another massive thank you to our amazing team, past and present who have all played an enormous role in making the business what it is.”

According to the post, all outstanding gift vouchers are valid until March 30 or can be used in Más.

It comes as American-Italian chain Frankie & Benny’s closed its store in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Elsewhere in the city centre, Heavenly Desserts – which claims to be the “UK’s number one dessert restaurant” – has lodged plans for Reform Street.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.