‘UK’s number 1 dessert restaurant’ eyes Dundee move

Heavenly Desserts has lodged plans for Reform Street.

By James Simpson
The former Mazaj restaurant in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The former Mazaj restaurant in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A leading dessert restaurant chain is eyeing a move into Dundee.

Heavenly Desserts – which claims to be the “UK’s number one dessert restaurant” – has lodged plans for Reform Street.

The chain, which already has outlets in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Livingston and Glasgow, could be set to move into the former Mazaj restaurant.

The Arabic eatery opened in 2021 but shut last year.

It was formerly home to Project Pizza.

Heavenly Desserts Dundee: Planning application lodged

Work already appears to be taking place inside the empty unit.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council to put up signs for Heavenly Desserts.

If the proposals go ahead, it will be the chain’s seventh outlet in Scotland after the opening of the Aberdeen restaurant last year.

Heavenly Desserts offers a variety of sweet treats, such as gelato, tapas-style desserts, waffles, cakes, cheesecakes, sundaes and classics like brownies and tarts.

An opening date for Heavenly Desserts in Dundee has yet to be confirmed but the chain has been contacted for comment.

Heavenly Desserts is planning a move into Dundee. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson
Inside the Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Cartwright Communications

The plans come as proposals have emerged for the old Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street to be turned into a dental practice after 14 years lying vacant.

Bubble tea chain Cupp also opened an outlet on Reform Street at the start of March – leading to huge queues forming outside.

Elsewhere in the city centre, Wagamama is eyeing a summer opening for a new restaurant on Whitehall Street.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

The Courier has also started a conversation about the future of the city centre with the Dundee Matters project.

