Dundee city centre premises vacant for 14 years to become dental practice

A Dundee city centre premises which has lain empty for over a decade is set for a new lease of life as a dental practice.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council for thousands of pounds worth of work to be carried out at the former Victoria Wine off-licence on Reform Street.

The unit has been unoccupied since November 2009 following parent company First Quench going into administration.

The potential transformation comes as The Courier launches our Dundee Matters initiative to better understand why are high streets are suffering and what can be done to change that.

The building at 38-40 Reform Street is currently the city centre’s longest vacant unit.

Work totalling £148k planned

Little detail is given in the building warrant application, however it says the work will involve the supply and installation of dental cabinetry and services.

The installation of ceilings, floor coverings, and electrical and plumbing works is also planned.

Glasgow-based Dereck Lang Shopfitting, who specialise in fitting out dental practices, pharmacies, and doctors surgeries, has been recruited to carry out the work.

However, there is no information given as to who is behind the plans.

The total value of the work is listed at £148,000.

The Reform Street premises was one of several First Quench premises in Tayside and Fife which closed after the company’s collapse.

DM Hall had been marketing the Victoria Wine property for sale, asking for offers in the region of £160,000.

The sales brochure described Reform Street as “one of the main commercial thoroughfares” in Dundee city centre.

It added: “The property benefits from an excellent retail frontage to both Reform Street and Bank Street comprising four full height timber/glazed display windows with a recessed, double timber/glazed entrance door.”

DM Hall declined to comment on the sales process when contacted by The Courier last year, however the premises is no longer available to view on their website.

Other online listings for the unit also suggest it is under offer.