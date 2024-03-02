Dundee city centre premises vacant for 14 years to become dental practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre premises vacant for 14 years to become dental practice

The former Victoria Wine shop on Reform Street has been empty since the business moved out in November 2009.

By Laura Devlin
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre premises which has lain empty for over a decade is set for a new lease of life as a dental practice.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council for thousands of pounds worth of work to be carried out at the former Victoria Wine off-licence on Reform Street.

The unit has been unoccupied since November 2009 following parent company First Quench going into administration.

The potential transformation comes as The Courier launches our Dundee Matters initiative to better understand why are high streets are suffering and what can be done to change that.

The building at 38-40 Reform Street is currently the city centre’s longest vacant unit.

Work totalling £148k planned

Little detail is given in the building warrant application, however it says the work will involve the supply and installation of dental cabinetry and services.

The installation of ceilings, floor coverings, and electrical and plumbing works is also planned.

Glasgow-based Dereck Lang Shopfitting, who specialise in fitting out dental practices, pharmacies, and doctors surgeries, has been recruited to carry out the work.

However, there is no information given as to who is behind the plans.

The total value of the work is listed at £148,000.

The Reform Street premises was one of several First Quench premises in Tayside and Fife which closed after the company’s collapse.

DM Hall had been marketing the Victoria Wine property for sale, asking for offers in the region of £160,000.

The sales brochure described Reform Street as “one of the main commercial thoroughfares” in Dundee city centre.

How the Victoria Wine news was covered by The Courier in 2009.

It added: “The property benefits from an excellent retail frontage to both Reform Street and Bank Street comprising four full height timber/glazed display windows with a recessed, double timber/glazed entrance door.”

DM Hall declined to comment on the sales process when contacted by The Courier last year, however the premises is no longer available to view on their website.

Other online listings for the unit also suggest it is under offer.

Conversation