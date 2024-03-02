Start date set for £16m Arbroath Home Bargains retail park – with special protection for tiny residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Start date set for £16m Arbroath Home Bargains retail park – with special protection for tiny residents

A Home Bargains store will anchor the Elliot retail park where councillors also recently approved a builders' merchant.

By Graham Brown
The cleared Presentation Products site at Elliot continues to lie empty.
Work is due to start on the Elliot site this month. Image: Supplied

Discount giant Home Bargains is about to begin its long-awaited £16 million Arbroath retail park development.

The Liverpool-based firm has confirmed the first phase of work at the Elliot site is due to start this month.

It comes after Angus councillors approved a major change to the layout of the former Presentation Products factory site.

A 30,000 sq. ft. Home Bargains store and 10,000 sq. ft. garden centre will anchor the development.

Last month the retailer’s parent company T J Morris got the go ahead to re-shape the remaining units.

It will now feature a builder’s merchant and yard, with one other 12,500 sq. ft. unit.

The scheme includes a drive-thru and cafe at the entrance to the site, and around 400 parking spaces.

Home Bargains has yet to confirm other names which will be coming to the retail park.

Red-list species

There will be special protection for some the site’s smallest residents when machinery moves in.

Rare ringed plovers were reported there when Home Bargains’ original plans for the land were approved in 2022.

The small wader usually nests on beaches.

Ringed plover
Ringed plover reportedly nest on the former Arbroath factory site. Image: RSPB

But it now regularly breeds in sand and gravel pits and former industrial sites.

It is a red-listed species and highly sensitive to disturbance during the March to August nesting season.

If plovers are found on the Elliot site an expert ornithologist will carry out a site survey within 48 hours.

It could lead to a protection buffer zone around the ground-nesting birds.
And that would remain in place until the chicks have fledged.

Pedestrian access to neighbouring Asda

Home Bargains has also told locals it plans a pedestrian link to the adjacent Asda supermarket and Westway retail park.

Once complete, the two developments will adjoin each other on Dundee Road.

The new retail park will take separate access from the A92.

A plea for a link road between the two sites was made in 2021 when the Home Bargains scheme emerged.

At the latest planning meeting, Carnoustie councillor David Cheape said it would be a “missed opportunity” if a path was not put in.

Home Bargains’ planning agent said: ” We’re intending to show a pedestrian link to the site next door.

“We won’t have anything in terms of fencing in place and will take a path right up to the boundary.

“We can’t do anything about what Asda do on their side of the boundary, that’s outwith our control.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Montrose and District SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford
Angus SNP figure shocks colleagues with 'bribe' tag for council tax handout
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
Castle Place in Montrose.
Two men charged over 'serious assault' in Montrose
Steven McIntosh at Forfar Sheriff Court after his conviction last month.
Angus man jailed for single punch assault that left victim in wheelchair
Angus Council's SNP group say town centre parking charges will not return during this administration. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Council tax freeze agreed for Angus as SNP group dip into reserves to plug…
2
Liam Cunningham.
Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone
The late Dennis Buchan with Yellow Shore Near Pollenca - 1995 which features in the exhibition at Tatha gallery.
Daughter's tribute to Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan as posthumous exhibition of work opens
The November blaze completely destroyed Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Plans lodged for new Monifieth McDonald's three months after devastating blaze
NSPCC Scotland's local campaign officer Euan Graham (centre) with Stephen Fox, Cheryl Fleming, Louis Thomson and Rebecca Mearns of Montrose Playhouse. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose pioneers new NSPCC initiative after shock survey findings around child abuse and neglect
Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Police and council called over intruder concerns as water pours from old Forfar swimming…

Conversation