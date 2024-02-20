Builders’ merchant bid for £16m Arbroath retail park breezes through Angus planning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Builders’ merchant bid for £16m Arbroath retail park breezes through Angus planning

Home Bargains has changed its plans for what will be going in a retail park at Elliot which originally received approval in 2022.

By Graham Brown
Alterations to the Home Bargains plan were unanimously accepted. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Alterations to the Home Bargains plan were unanimously accepted. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Discount giant Home Bargains has been given the green light for a builders’ merchant in revised plans for its £16M Arbroath retail park.

Angus Council’s thumbs up has triggered hopes work could be underway within weeks on the former Presentation Products factory site at Elliot.

The change was described as a “win win” for the town.

But it raised concerns about rat-run traffic through the village of Arbirlot during construction.

Special planning meeting

A special council meeting on Tuesday considered changes to the Liverpool-based retailer’s proposals for the retail park originally approved in 2022.

Parent company T J Morris want to replace three of the five retail units it received permission for with a large builders’ merchant.

Home Bargains Arbroath retail park
How the re-shaped retail park at Elliot will look. Image: Smith Design Associates

The development will be anchored by a 40,000 sq. ft. Home Bargains store and garden centre.

Planning officer Alan Hunter said the 2022 approval was a “significant departure” from the Angus local plan.

It is allocated as employment land.

But he added: “Conversely, the builders’ merchant use is more compatible with policy.”

Traffic concerns

However, the route traffic might take to avoid construction work was flagged as a concern.

The site sits beside the A92 Dundee Road leading out of Arbroath to the west.

Left and right-hand turn lanes will be created to access the retail park.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig said recent unrelated roadworks caused “massive tailbacks” in the area.

Many drivers turn off to Arbirlot to avoid the queues.

Arbroath Home Bargains retail park.
The new retail park will take access from the A92 Dundee Road. Image: Google

And if work starts soon it could coincide with the beginning of Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone active travel project.

Mr Greig said “I support this, it’s a massive investment. It’s going to bring money and it’s going to bring jobs.

“But with temporary lights during construction that’s going to be a massive problem.”

Widespread support

Councillors unanimously approved the Home Bargains changes.

Councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “I think this is a win win.

“It’s a good project that will benefit not only Arbroath but the rest of Angus.”

Arbroath member Brenda Durno said: “I welcome this.

“But I’m disappointed the proposal isn’t going to have as many non-retail shops as planned because I think constituents were expecting that.

“And it is important we get the traffic management on site right.”

Fellow Arbroath councillor Martin Shepherd said he has already had talks with officers about the Arbirlot traffic issues.

“Police Scotland are going to be doing additional enforcement and there will be a speed survey by the roads team,” he commented.

“It’s people not adhering to the 40 limit.

“But on the development itself, I look forward to it.

“Nationally we’re in a recession so it’s great to approve a retail park and the jobs that will go along with it.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Karen Dunbar
Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Daily Grind Coffee Shop in Arbroath.
Arbroath coffee shop to close its kitchen three days a week
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair over 'dangerously out of control' American Bully
Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Steven Donaldson's parents say parole for Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass is 'unthinkable'
2
Steven Donaldson.
A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid - a timeline of…
2
A bid to shut Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic is still to be considered. Image: Google
£20m price tag for flyover at danger Forfar bypass junction
The Inveraldie yard sits beside the A90 north of Dundee. Image: Google
Mini business park plan for A90 roadside site near Dundee stalls
Spectators view the Red Arrows flying over Arbroath.
Pictures: Aircraft enthusiasts enjoy Red Arrows flyover in Arbroath
Angus community warden numbers could be cut by a third. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Under-threat Angus community wardens issue 27,500 parking tickets since 2018 - but only TWO…
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for parole next week as hearing…
13

Conversation