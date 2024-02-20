Builders’ merchant bid for £16m Arbroath retail park breezes through Angus planning

Discount giant Home Bargains has been given the green light for a builders’ merchant in revised plans for its £16M Arbroath retail park.

Angus Council’s thumbs up has triggered hopes work could be underway within weeks on the former Presentation Products factory site at Elliot.

The change was described as a “win win” for the town.

But it raised concerns about rat-run traffic through the village of Arbirlot during construction.

Special planning meeting

A special council meeting on Tuesday considered changes to the Liverpool-based retailer’s proposals for the retail park originally approved in 2022.

Parent company T J Morris want to replace three of the five retail units it received permission for with a large builders’ merchant.

The development will be anchored by a 40,000 sq. ft. Home Bargains store and garden centre.

Planning officer Alan Hunter said the 2022 approval was a “significant departure” from the Angus local plan.

It is allocated as employment land.

But he added: “Conversely, the builders’ merchant use is more compatible with policy.”

Traffic concerns

However, the route traffic might take to avoid construction work was flagged as a concern.

The site sits beside the A92 Dundee Road leading out of Arbroath to the west.

Left and right-hand turn lanes will be created to access the retail park.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig said recent unrelated roadworks caused “massive tailbacks” in the area.

Many drivers turn off to Arbirlot to avoid the queues.

And if work starts soon it could coincide with the beginning of Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone active travel project.

Mr Greig said “I support this, it’s a massive investment. It’s going to bring money and it’s going to bring jobs.

“But with temporary lights during construction that’s going to be a massive problem.”

Widespread support

Councillors unanimously approved the Home Bargains changes.

Councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “I think this is a win win.

“It’s a good project that will benefit not only Arbroath but the rest of Angus.”

Arbroath member Brenda Durno said: “I welcome this.

“But I’m disappointed the proposal isn’t going to have as many non-retail shops as planned because I think constituents were expecting that.

“And it is important we get the traffic management on site right.”

Fellow Arbroath councillor Martin Shepherd said he has already had talks with officers about the Arbirlot traffic issues.

“Police Scotland are going to be doing additional enforcement and there will be a speed survey by the roads team,” he commented.

“It’s people not adhering to the 40 limit.

“But on the development itself, I look forward to it.

“Nationally we’re in a recession so it’s great to approve a retail park and the jobs that will go along with it.”