Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus cerebral palsy teenager raises thousands for suicide charity in honour of auntie ‘who was like a sister’

'She was a beautiful, happy, outgoing and amazing young woman.'

By Graham Brown
Ayley Hirsch raised almost £3,000 for suicide support charity Reach Across. Image: Averil Hirsch
Ayley Hirsch raised almost £3,000 for suicide support charity Reach Across. Image: Averil Hirsch

An Angus teenager has conquered the latest challenge in her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy to raise thousands of pounds in honour of the “auntie who was like a sister”.

Sixteen-year-old Ayley Hirsch from Carnoustie and twin sister Chloe underwent pioneering spinal surgery at the age of just three.

It followed a £175,000 fundraising campaign to send the girls to St Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri.

They have undergone numerous other operations since.

Loss was tragic blow to family

But last December the Hirsch family was hit by a devastating tragedy when the twins lost their Auntie Maxi to suicide.

The 28-year-old was the youngest sister of the girls’ dad Frazer.

Maxi lived with the family when the twins were growing up so her loss was a shattering blow.

Carnoustie cerebral palsy twins Ayley and Chloe Hirsch.
Ayley and Chloe during a beach trip with their Auntie Maxi. Image: Supplied

Despite the heartache, Ayley was determined to raise funds for Arbroath-based suicide support charity Reach Across.

“Maxi wasn’t just my auntie, she was like a sister to me as we grew up together,” said Ayley.

“She was a beautiful, happy, outgoing and amazing young woman.

“We still don’t understand why and we probably never will.”

Family and friends joined Ayley on her walk from East Haven to Arbroath West Links last weekend.

Ayley almost trebles Reach Across target

Proud mum Averil said she was thrilled to see Ayley bring in £2,775 for Reach Across after setting out to raise £1,000.

“Maxi was like a sister to the girls and a daughter to me,” she said.

“She was with them all the way through their growing up before moving south.

Angus cerebral palsy teenager Ayley Hirsch fundraising walk
Twins Ayley and Chloe with parents Frazer and Averil. Image: Supplied

“We flew out to Australia just before Christmas last year for a holiday. So we were there when we found out she had taken her own life.

“There were no signs for us. But people came forward after and said she was struggling.”

Averil added: “We are all still going through it, but especially the girls. They didn’t get the answers to help them deal with it and that’s really hard.

Charity walk for Angus charity Reach Across.
Friends joined teenager Ayley (centre) on the coastal walk for Reach Across. Image: Supplied

“I was a little reserved when Ayley said she wanted to do something because it is still so raw.

“But she really wanted to raise money for Reach Across because of the great work they do.

“It was a challenge for her, but we knew she would do it and we’re very proud of her.”

  • Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even on a mobile without credit.

