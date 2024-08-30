Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It’s about what your body can do – not what it looks like’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It’s about what your body can do – not what it looks like’

A 61 year-old tax adviser, an office admin and an ex-army medic - why women's powerlifting is going from strength to strength.

Jenn Little is one of the women reaping the benefits of strength training at Omega MMA gym in Perthshire.
Jenn Little is one of the women reaping the benefits of strength training at Omega MMA gym in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

With videos of weight-lifting women racking up millions of views on TikTok and strong female role models like Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy inspiring younger generations, it’s no wonder strength training for women has surged in popularity.

Lifting weights has a variety of benefits for women’s health.

But one Perthshire strength coach believes it is also trending because different female body shapes are increasingly becoming more ‘acceptable’.

Irene Hallyburton runs the women’s powerlifting group at Omega MMA gym in Perth.

Initially the group, which can accommodate around 12 women, met just once a week on a Sunday.

But with more and more local women wanting to lift heavy weights, another weekly session was added to the gym timetable.

Strength coach Irene Hallyburton at Omega MMA gym
Strength coach Irene Hallyburton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The membership of Scottish Powerlifting is now more than 50 per cent women,” she explains.

“I think one of the reasons for it becoming more popular is because different body types have become more acceptable.

“Women are a lot less frightened to look strong.

“It’s also not all about losing weight anymore, it’s about what your body can do rather than what it looks like.

“That’s definitely what powerlifting is about.”

Strength coach Irene Hallyburton working with group member Heather McDonald at Omega MMA Gym in Perthshire.
Irene working with group member Heather McDonald at Omega MMA Gym in Perthshire.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I was intrigued to find out the reasons why women in Perthshire – of different ages – are taking up strength training.

So I headed along to one of Irene’s powerlifting group’s sessions to find out more.

Strength training helps as you get older

Lesley Courtney is one of the group’s regular members who attends the session twice a week at Omega gym.

The tax advisor from Perth is also one of the oldest at 61.

And I have to say you would never guess she was in her 60s by looking at her – she looks amazing.

“You were expecting a wee old lady coming in at 61 weren’t you?” she laughs.

Lesley Courtney.
Lesley wants to ‘keep strong’ as she gets older. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Weight-lifting is something I always wanted to get into but for my age group there was nothing like that around here.

“And I didn’t want to go to a gym surrounded by sweaty, noisy men.

“But I go to an aerial class and a friend there mentioned the women’s powerlifting group.

“It’s such a friendly crowd of women here – I really love it.”

Lesley, who has two young grandchildren, is conscious of the fact that she is getting older, and one of the reasons she attends the group is so she can stay strong for as long as possible.

“I want to keep strong,” she says.

“It’s recognised how frail women can be when they get older in terms of bone density, and strength-building exercises will help that.”

Bone density declines with age and this increases the risk of osteoporosis – with women four times more at risk of the degenerative condition as men.

But by doing strength training, Lesley says this helps the bones become stronger.

Lesley doing a bench press during the Sunday workout.
Lesley doing a bench press at the session. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I have two friends who have had nasty falls, and because they went down on their wrists and hands, they were out of action for months.

“It really crippled what they can do normally in their day to day lives. I don’t want that to happen to me.

“So it’s not about getting stronger as such, just staying strong.”

Lifting weights boosts mental health

One of the group’s youngest members is Emma Wallace, 27.

Emma Wallace.
Emma Wallace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The admin assistant from Perth reveals the benefits she gets from strength training.

“I love the community here – everyone is really supportive,” she says.

Emma Wallace
Emma, from Perthshire, feels strength training helps her mental health. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I also like the fact that when life at work or home gets crazy, I can come to the group and focus on lifting weights instead.

“When I feel stronger it helps my mental health more. For me fitness and mental health really go hand in hand.

“Coming here just makes me feel better about myself.”

‘I just love feeling strong’

Meanwhile, Jenn Little has been going to the powerlifting group for a year.

I asked the ex-Army medic why she attends.

Jenn Little enjoys strength training at the Perthshire gym
Jenn Little. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I just love feeling strong,” the 37-year-old says.

“Basically if someone tried to jump me, I want them to get a bigger fright than I would!

“My squat has excelled since I started this group – I am definitely stronger since I have been shown the correct techniques.

“I have made lifelong friends here too.”

Since May this year the nail technician from Perth has also been competing in Highland Games heavyweights events for the first time.

So far, she has taken part in more than a dozen heavyweights competitions.

Since May Jenn Little has been taking part in heavyweight events at highland games competitions.
Jenn’s favourite heavyweight is the caber. Image: Jenn Little

“The powerlifting has massively enabled me to do the heavyweights including the caber, which is possibly my favourite.”

Jenn reveals why she thinks weightlifting is becoming increasingly popular among females.

“I think now women are not scared to say ‘I’m strong, I’m here’ look what I can do.

Jenn loves strength training with the other women at the Perthshire gym. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Women are very much now focussing on themselves and not so much on what other people think.”

She adds: “I never thought at my age I would be discovering a new sport.

“And it’s great being in a women’s powerlifting group I can feel really part of.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

All of Stirling's 10 care homes are highly-rated, but these are the five best in the city
Which is the best care home in Stirling?
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
Niall Menzies feared he would never walk again after a horror road crash that left him with severe brain injuries. However, he's now gearing up to hike to Everest Base Camp.
Perth man Niall told he'd never walk again after horror crash is trekking to…
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a Blairgowrie salon.
I tried the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a salon in Blairgowrie: Here…
Dundee student Donika Klenja (24) on coming to terms with coeliac disease.
Dundee student Donika on coming to terms with coeliac disease diagnosis
woman consults with expert on invisible hearing aids in the UK
Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients
Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
'Nothing is impossible': Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a…
The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…
The wellness weekend includes yoga with sheep. Image: Epic Scotland
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire - this is what it…
Stirling teacher Gilly McLaren has a new lease of life after ovarian cancer battle.
Stirling teacher's new lease of life after ovarian cancer took away her fertility at…

Conversation