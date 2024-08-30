Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It’s about what your body can do – not what it looks like’

With videos of weight-lifting women racking up millions of views on TikTok and strong female role models like Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy inspiring younger generations, it’s no wonder strength training for women has surged in popularity.

Lifting weights has a variety of benefits for women’s health.

But one Perthshire strength coach believes it is also trending because different female body shapes are increasingly becoming more ‘acceptable’.

Irene Hallyburton runs the women’s powerlifting group at Omega MMA gym in Perth.

Initially the group, which can accommodate around 12 women, met just once a week on a Sunday.

But with more and more local women wanting to lift heavy weights, another weekly session was added to the gym timetable.

“The membership of Scottish Powerlifting is now more than 50 per cent women,” she explains.

“I think one of the reasons for it becoming more popular is because different body types have become more acceptable.

“Women are a lot less frightened to look strong.

“It’s also not all about losing weight anymore, it’s about what your body can do rather than what it looks like.

“That’s definitely what powerlifting is about.”

I was intrigued to find out the reasons why women in Perthshire – of different ages – are taking up strength training.

So I headed along to one of Irene’s powerlifting group’s sessions to find out more.

Strength training helps as you get older

Lesley Courtney is one of the group’s regular members who attends the session twice a week at Omega gym.

The tax advisor from Perth is also one of the oldest at 61.

And I have to say you would never guess she was in her 60s by looking at her – she looks amazing.

“You were expecting a wee old lady coming in at 61 weren’t you?” she laughs.

“Weight-lifting is something I always wanted to get into but for my age group there was nothing like that around here.

“And I didn’t want to go to a gym surrounded by sweaty, noisy men.

“But I go to an aerial class and a friend there mentioned the women’s powerlifting group.

“It’s such a friendly crowd of women here – I really love it.”

Lesley, who has two young grandchildren, is conscious of the fact that she is getting older, and one of the reasons she attends the group is so she can stay strong for as long as possible.

“I want to keep strong,” she says.

“It’s recognised how frail women can be when they get older in terms of bone density, and strength-building exercises will help that.”

Bone density declines with age and this increases the risk of osteoporosis – with women four times more at risk of the degenerative condition as men.

But by doing strength training, Lesley says this helps the bones become stronger.

“I have two friends who have had nasty falls, and because they went down on their wrists and hands, they were out of action for months.

“It really crippled what they can do normally in their day to day lives. I don’t want that to happen to me.

“So it’s not about getting stronger as such, just staying strong.”

Lifting weights boosts mental health

One of the group’s youngest members is Emma Wallace, 27.

The admin assistant from Perth reveals the benefits she gets from strength training.

“I love the community here – everyone is really supportive,” she says.

“I also like the fact that when life at work or home gets crazy, I can come to the group and focus on lifting weights instead.

“When I feel stronger it helps my mental health more. For me fitness and mental health really go hand in hand.

“Coming here just makes me feel better about myself.”

‘I just love feeling strong’

Meanwhile, Jenn Little has been going to the powerlifting group for a year.

I asked the ex-Army medic why she attends.

“I just love feeling strong,” the 37-year-old says.

“Basically if someone tried to jump me, I want them to get a bigger fright than I would!

“My squat has excelled since I started this group – I am definitely stronger since I have been shown the correct techniques.

“I have made lifelong friends here too.”

Since May this year the nail technician from Perth has also been competing in Highland Games heavyweights events for the first time.

So far, she has taken part in more than a dozen heavyweights competitions.

“The powerlifting has massively enabled me to do the heavyweights including the caber, which is possibly my favourite.”

Jenn reveals why she thinks weightlifting is becoming increasingly popular among females.

“I think now women are not scared to say ‘I’m strong, I’m here’ look what I can do.

“Women are very much now focussing on themselves and not so much on what other people think.”

She adds: “I never thought at my age I would be discovering a new sport.

“And it’s great being in a women’s powerlifting group I can feel really part of.”