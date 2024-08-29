Tayside police chief acknowledges ‘frustration’ over Arbroath crime reporting

Tayside’s top police officer says she “completely understands” the frustration of locals who find the door of their station shut when they go to report a crime.

It came after the force was hauled up by an Arbroath councillor who complained the town counter isn’t manned often enough.

And Brenda Durno said it took her 40 minutes to get through to 101 to report two youngsters creating mayhem in front of her eyes.

She raised the issue with Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell during Angus scrutiny committee’s consideration of the quarterly crime report for Angus.

Councillors hailed positive statistics around areas including assault, speeding and housebreaking.

And initiatives tackling specific issues in towns across Angus were also welcomed.

Delay in reaching 101 operator

But the Arbroath East and Lunan councillor wants to see Arbroath police station at Gravesend open more.

“I wonder if we could get the station manned quite a lot more than it is at the moment,” she said.

And she criticised the time it can take to get through on 101.

“When people phone 101 to report a crime happening it takes at least 40 minutes to get through to an operator.

“And after that the crime’s obviously taken place and the culprit has disappeared.

“I’ve experienced it myself,” she added.

“One Monday morning, two young individuals causing havoc. But it took me 40 minutes to get through (to 101).

“I had a description of them and they did get apprehended later in the afternoon.

“But I think the general public in my area are concerned they can’t get hold of a police officer quickly enough when a crime is being committed in front of them.

“Obviously staff shortage come into play but I really do think this is something we need to look at.”

Arbroath a ’24/7′ station

Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Russell said: “Of course the national approach to contacting Police Scotland is via 101 for a non-emergency call.

“And I understand some on the frustrations in the times to get in contact with the police.

“What I would caveat that with is if there’s an ongoing crime and it’s of a serious nature…then we should be using 999.

“Locally in Arbroath officers do operate out of that station 24/7.

“In terms of a front counter provision that’s considered across the whole county for us.”

“I do completely understand the frustrations where people are trying to get in touch with the police.

“For me it’s that threshold around whether it’s an emergency and a need for us to respond immediately or not.”

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald told Ms Durno he would ensure local officers would look at the front counter concerns.

It came as the Tayside commander gave an assurance over staffing levels when Forfar divisional HQ moves.

A move to Orchardbank on the edge of the town is under consideration.

A Police Scotland consultation on the plan ended this week.