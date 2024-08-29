Tayside police chief acknowledges ‘frustration’ over Arbroath crime reporting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tayside police chief acknowledges ‘frustration’ over Arbroath crime reporting

Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell was responding to one councillor's complaint she took 40 minutes to reach 101 to report an incident.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath police station at Gravesend. Image: Google
Arbroath police station at Gravesend. Image: Google

Tayside’s top police officer says she “completely understands” the frustration of locals who find the door of their station shut when they go to report a crime.

It came after the force was hauled up by an Arbroath councillor who complained the town counter isn’t manned often enough.

And Brenda Durno said it took her 40 minutes to get through to 101 to report two youngsters creating mayhem in front of her eyes.

She raised the issue with Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell during Angus scrutiny committee’s consideration of the quarterly crime report for Angus.

Councillors hailed positive statistics around areas including assault, speeding and housebreaking.

And initiatives tackling specific issues in towns across Angus were also welcomed.

Delay in reaching 101 operator

But the Arbroath East and Lunan councillor wants to see Arbroath police station at Gravesend open more.

“I wonder if we could get the station manned quite a lot more than it is at the moment,” she said.

And she criticised the time it can take to get through on 101.

“When people phone 101 to report a crime happening it takes at least 40 minutes to get through to an operator.

“And after that the crime’s obviously taken place and the culprit has disappeared.

“I’ve experienced it myself,” she added.

“One Monday morning, two young individuals causing havoc. But it took me 40 minutes to get through (to 101).

“I had a description of them and they did get apprehended later in the afternoon.

Councillor Brenda Durno
Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Brenda Durno. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Thomson

“But I think the general public in my area are concerned they can’t get hold of a police officer quickly enough when a crime is being committed in front of them.

“Obviously staff shortage come into play but I really do think this is something we need to look at.”

Arbroath a ’24/7′ station

Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Russell said: “Of course the national approach to contacting Police Scotland is via 101 for a non-emergency call.

“And I understand some on the frustrations in the times to get in contact with the police.

“What I would caveat that with is if there’s an ongoing crime and it’s of a serious nature…then we should be using 999.

“Locally in Arbroath officers do operate out of that station 24/7.

“In terms of a front counter provision that’s considered across the whole county for us.”

“I do completely understand the frustrations where people are trying to get in touch with the police.

“For me it’s that threshold around whether it’s an emergency and a need for us to respond immediately or not.”

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald told Ms Durno he would ensure local officers would look at the front counter concerns.

It came as the Tayside commander gave an assurance over staffing levels when Forfar divisional HQ moves.

A move to Orchardbank on the edge of the town is under consideration.

A Police Scotland consultation on the plan ended this week.

