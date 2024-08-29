Human rights lawyer wants parole system change over ‘psychopath’ Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Human rights lawyer wants parole system change over ‘psychopath’ Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh

Linda McDonald's solicitor, Aamer Anwar, also wants victims to have more of a role in the process, saying their current input can seem like a box-ticking exercise. 

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

A top Scottish human rights lawyer believes changes to the parole system are needed to prevent ‘psychopath’ Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh going before the board every two years.

Aamer Anwar also wants victims to have more of a role in the process, saying their current input can seem like a box-ticking exercise.

The lawyer represents Linda McDonald, the Dundee gran who survived a brutal attack by McIntosh in Templeton Woods while the convicted killer was on home leave from Castle Huntly for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

Mr Anwar wants the Scottish Government to address the situation which sees McIntosh regularly considered for release, a process which is deeply distressing for his victims and their families.

“The fact that every (two) years this comes back up again is pretty shocking,” he told The Courier.

“Where it’s pretty clear that individuals cannot rehabilitate as they are a danger to public safety, then I think they do need to look at that.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that this young man (McIntosh) will never be able to rehabilitate.

“And that’s sad, but sometimes people are psychopaths and unable to change.”

‘Nobody has accepted responsibility’

Mr Anwar bemoaned the failings that allowed McIntosh to be released from prison in 2017 to attack Linda.

There were concerns at the time that the killer had played the prison system when he was granted community day release.

He said: “It’s pretty clear that he should have been on the radar and nobody has accepted responsibility.

“The police never accepted responsibility, the prison never accepted responsibility.

“Linda could have been dead and her life has been changed for ever as a result of that man’s actions.”

McIntosh went before the parole board for the second time on August 9 but the case was deferred for six to eight weeks with the new date yet to be set.

Linda attended that hearing in Perth as she battles to keep the killer in prison.

“She is a juggernaut when it comes to this and she hasn’t given up,” said Mr Anwar.

“She wants to make change, she wants ensure that no-one has to suffer what she went through and what her family went through.

“That’s the very least we owe to people like Linda.”

‘The victim should have a role’

As part of her fight for justice, Linda has been outspoken about her relationship with the parole board, claiming it doesn’t care about victims in the wake of their decision to release Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

Victims have long complained that their voices aren’t heard in the process, believing their written representations are merely a tick-boxing exercise.

It’s a belief that was given some weight by the parole board themselves when they admitted there was a “misunderstanding” of what the panel can consider from victims.

Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald, survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has been critical of process. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Under current laws, they can only consider what risk the offender poses to the community – an issue victims would not normally address.

Mr Anwar told The Courier it is time to give victims a greater role in the process.

As part of our A Voice for Victim’s campaign, we want to see a number of reforms to the parole system to put victims first.

Mr Anwar said: “We always hear from the government that the justice system is victim centred and of course the individual – the accused or the convicted – has the rights to personal privacy etc, but the victim should have a role.

“They should know what’s going on and should have some input.

“Quite often they seem to be the last in line to find out what’s going on.

“It sometimes smacks of, this is just a box-ticking exercise they’ve gone through, without any real role for the victim or the victim’s family to play.”

Conversation