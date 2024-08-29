Dundee tech boss steps down after growing firm from 10 to 200 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee tech boss steps down after growing firm from 10 to 200 staff

Chris Martin said the new CEO will lead Waracle to the next stage of growth.

Change at the top of Dundee tech firm Waracle - new CEO David Tuck with former chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle
Change at the top of Dundee tech firm Waracle - new CEO David Tuck with former chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle
By Rob McLaren

After overseeing the growth of Dundee tech business Waracle from 10 to 200 staff, chief executive Chris Martin is stepping down.

Waracle announced the appointment of David Tuck as its new CEO, who will join in early September.

Mr Martin has led the company since 2014. Waracle specialises in developing apps and other digital products and also has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

He will stay on in a part-time role to explore acquisition opportunities and will remain a shareholder.

New CEO to ‘level-up’ Dundee firm

Mr Martin played a role in attracting the new CEO to the company and said he was in favour of the change.

He said: “When we got the business up to around £26m (at the end of 2021), I felt we ran into issues of scale. I was aware that we needed people to help us level-up form there.

“It’s been a harder climate for tech in the last couple of years.

Former Waracle CEO Chris Martin pictured in 2018.

“However, partly through acquisitions, Waracle is getting back towards being that size where scale becomes an issue.

“When I met David, it was clear right from the start that he was better at running this type of business than I was.

“I’m delighted he’s taking over as CEO because it’s the right thing to do for the next stage of growth.”

Plan to double size of Dundee firm Waracle

The appointment comes at an exciting time for Waracle which recently announced the acquisition of Glasgow-based Screenmedia and a multi-million-pound deal with Scottish Power Energy Networks.

Mr Tuck has worked in technology services for 25 years, mostly in London. He held senior positions at Thoughtworks, Scott Logic, The App Business and Kin + Carta.

And he has remained linked to Dundee throughout that time.

He was born in the city but moved at the age of seven. But he makes frequent visits back as a Dundee United supporter.

And his ambition is to double the size of Waracle in the next two to three years.

“Waracle is a company I’ve followed for a long time. There is a buoyant tech sector in Scotland and we know that demand for high-quality tech services will continue to grow.

Chris Martin and David Tuck, who has ambitions to double the size of Dundee tech firm Waracle. Image: Waracle.

“We plan to diversity some of the services, do more in product development and invest in new capabilities, particularly data and AI, and use that to bring greater value to clients.

“Waracle has an incredible list of clients who we’ve worked with for many years like Scottish Power, Roche, Royal London, Lloyds. There’s more that we can do in those industries.

“We’ll also look at geographic expansion.

“I’m delighted that Chris is staying on to look at acquisition opportunities. We’d love to do one of two acquisitions a year.

“Waracle has solid foundations, strong clients and great people and culture. I am excited about the next chapter.”

Conversation