Dundee app developer adds 60 staff with acquisition

One of Dundee’s tech success stories Waracle is adding 60 staff with the acquisition of a Glasgow business.

Waracle, which specialises in creating apps, has agreed a deal for design and software engineering agency Screenmedia.

The acquisition – for an undisclosed sum – allows Waracle to branch into new sectors.

It will add transportation, retail and the third sector to its primary industries of health, energy and financial services.

It will take the Waracle workforce, which currently stands at 145 staff, beyond 200 workers.

Chief executive Chris Martin said the move will bolster its digital product development and AI offerings.

He said: “We are ready for the new wave of AI-enhanced, intelligent customers.

“This is a strategic business decision to continue our growth.

“We reviewed what we needed to succeed going forward and this acquisition was a key part of the answer.”

Waracle growth and acquisition strategy

Mr Martin said the company plans to combine organic growth with more strategic acquisitions in the future.

He said: “This is the first step in our ambitious plans to grow by acquiring design and technology services agencies with complementary skillsets.

“We want to continue to employ talented technologists to solve our clients’ digital problems and be able to service changing client needs across the UK by covering a wider range of technologies like service design, artificial intelligence and sensors.

“There are a lot of large, London-based technology consultancies attempting to grow their presence north of the border.

“We are doing the same in England and we have a strong and growing team there with ambitious plans for further acquisitions.

“We want to capitalise on our reputation as an unrivalled mobile development partner and continue to take those problem-solving abilities across the UK.”

Growth of Dundee business

Waracle was founded in 2008 by Michael Romilly, David Romilly and Mike Wharton as a spin-out from Abertay University.

In the last 16 years it has grown to be a business with revenues of more than £20 million.

It has offices in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow as well as its headquarters in Dundee, which recently moved from Bash Street to the Flour Mill.

Waracle’s client base includes Lloyds Banking Group, Royal London, ScottishPower, Roche and Imperial College London.

It supports cutting-edge technologies such as mobile, cloud, voice and artificial intelligence.

Screenmedia has a successful track record in crafting compelling user experiences across web and mobile.

It has worked with Edrington, BBC, NHS, Channel 4, Next and Honeywell. It also has a Bafta on its boardroom shelf for best interactive media.

Screenmedia’s managing director Kenny Shaw will step back from day-to-day operations as Screenmedia becomes part of Waracle.