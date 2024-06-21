Fife sex offender claimed he breached court order because he was being harassed by Dundee paedophile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife sex offender claimed he breached court order because he was being harassed by Dundee paedophile

James Haggerty admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Haggerty and Adam Fraser
James Haggerty (left) admitted breaching his SOPO by associating with Adam Fraser (right). Images: Facebook

A Fife sex offender caught breaching a stringent court order claimed he was being harassed by a fellow paedophile from Dundee.

James Haggerty admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being with sex offender Adam Fraser at St Andrews bus station.

The bizarre incident saw Haggerty claim Fraser had been following him.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and saw the pair and a woman leave a car, before spending time in the terminal.

Haggerty, 25, originally of Kennoway, was placed on the SOPO in 2020 but has breached the order on several occasions.

In 2023, he was involved in a siege with police in Fife.

Adam Fraser was jailed in 2020 for having abuse images and again in 2023 because sick files were found when he handed over a bag of stuffed unicorns to a stranger at a city lock-up.

Bizarre bus station footage

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said Haggerty had contacted the police himself to accuse Fraser of following him.

She told Dundee Sheriff Court: “CCTV footage showed a grey Nissan Qashqai at the bus station.

“An adult female left the front passenger seat and entered the building.

“The accused exited the back passenger seat and went into the terminal

“He remains there for about nine minutes.

“For unknown reasons, he contacts the police to make the allegations.

“Adam Fraser exits the driver’s side.

“Adam Fraser and the accused are in the terminal building engaged in conversation.

“The accused makes no efforts to leave and does not look distressed.”

Haggerty later walked off in the direction of St Andrews town centre and police caught up with him to arrest him in connection with a breach of the SOPO.

It transpired Haggerty was in possession of a mobile phone without the knowledge of his supervising officers.

‘He didn’t have a gun to his head’

Haggerty, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to breaching the order on February 1 this year by associating with a known sex offender and possessing a mobile phone without permission.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh said it was her client’s position he was being harassed by Fraser and had called police at the bus station to report this.

Sheriff Paul Brown questioned whether this constituted a reasonable excuse defence.

Mr Qumsieh, however, said Haggerty had always insisted on pleading guilty.

“The plea is on the basis that clearly there’s no effort to argue there’s a reasonable excuse.

“He didn’t have a gun to his head, he should have walked away and could have told the authorities without getting into the car – this person asks him to get into the car and he gets in.

“He says in the (criminal justice social work) report that he wanted to speak to him to tell him to leave him alone.”

‘No alternative’ to custody

Sheriff Brown told Haggerty: “These are serious offences when they are taken into context.

“They are aggravated by the fact you have previous convictions, including convictions on indictment for directly analogous offences.

“However, I have listened to the full mitigation… and had it not been for that mitigation, I would have looked for a much higher starting point.

“Nonetheless, there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Haggerty was sentenced to 20 months in prison and will be subject to a supervised release order for 10 months when freed from custody.

