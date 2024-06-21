Dundee bus driver of 46 years scoops major industry award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bus driver of 46 years scoops major industry award

Mohammad Ramzan - known as Uncle Ramzan - was honoured at the Scottish Transport Awards.

By Ben MacDonald
Xplore Dundee bus driver Mohammad Ramzan
Xplore Dundee driver Mohammad Ramzan. Image: Transport Times

A Dundee bus driver of 46 years has scooped a major industry award.

Mohammad Ramzan, who works for Xplore Dundee, was named Frontline Employee of the Year at Thursday’s Scottish Transport Awards.

Known as Uncle Ramzan to his colleagues, he was commended for his warm personality, sense of humour and dedication in serving the people of Dunde.

Mohammad – who joined Tayside Passenger Transport in 1978 – is one of Scotland’s longest-serving bus drivers and continues to work on a part-time basis.

Xplore Dundee driver Mohammad face of recruitment campaign

Most recently, he has been one of the faces of Xplore Dundee’s ‘Did It for Me’ recruitment drive.

As part of the campaign, he says he has stuck to the same role for so many years due to the support and friendliness of colleagues.

He said: “There are some fantastic opportunities to progress within the company, now more than at any time in my years here.”

Mohammad received his award at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow from Scottish transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Ralph Roberts
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ms Hyslop said: “It was an honour to speak at last night’s awards ceremony and recognise the achievements of some previously unsung heroes in our transport sector.

“I particularly enjoyed handing out the Frontline Employee of the Year award and also meeting so many people who are working so hard behind the scenes, day in, day out, to keep Scotland moving.”

Mohammad’s colleagues Kian Greene and Kary-Ann McGregor were both commended in the category.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s, received the Lifetime Contribution to Transport award.

