Dundee bus driver of 46 years scoops major industry award

A Dundee bus driver of 46 years has scooped a major industry award.

Mohammad Ramzan, who works for Xplore Dundee, was named Frontline Employee of the Year at Thursday’s Scottish Transport Awards.

Known as Uncle Ramzan to his colleagues, he was commended for his warm personality, sense of humour and dedication in serving the people of Dunde.

Mohammad – who joined Tayside Passenger Transport in 1978 – is one of Scotland’s longest-serving bus drivers and continues to work on a part-time basis.

Xplore Dundee driver Mohammad face of recruitment campaign

Most recently, he has been one of the faces of Xplore Dundee’s ‘Did It for Me’ recruitment drive.

As part of the campaign, he says he has stuck to the same role for so many years due to the support and friendliness of colleagues.

He said: “There are some fantastic opportunities to progress within the company, now more than at any time in my years here.”

Mohammad received his award at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow from Scottish transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Ms Hyslop said: “It was an honour to speak at last night’s awards ceremony and recognise the achievements of some previously unsung heroes in our transport sector.

“I particularly enjoyed handing out the Frontline Employee of the Year award and also meeting so many people who are working so hard behind the scenes, day in, day out, to keep Scotland moving.”

Mohammad’s colleagues Kian Greene and Kary-Ann McGregor were both commended in the category.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s, received the Lifetime Contribution to Transport award.