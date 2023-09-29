Artificial intelligence creating opportunities for Dundee tech firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artificial intelligence creating opportunities for Dundee tech firm

"We’ve been having high-level conversations with very big companies," said its chief executive.

By Gavin Harper
The boss of a Dundee app developer believes artificial intelligence represents a “tremendous” opportunity for the firm.

Waracle works with some of the UK’s largest businesses across sectors including fintech, digital health and energy.

It supports cutting-edge technologies such as the internet of things, augmented reality and voice recognition.

Chief executive Chris Martin said AI presents opportunities for the Bash Street business, which was voted one of the UK’s best workplaces last year.

Mr Martin said: “Everyone wants to speak to us about AI.

“Everyone is trying to work out what the risks and the opportunities are.

“We’ve been involved with it for a long time and we’ve been having high-level conversations with very big companies. I think it’s tremendous for us.”

A mixed year for Dundee app developer

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said 2022 was a mixed year for the tech firm, which has more than 150 staff.

Newly published accounts for the year to December 2022 show its sales fell almost £3 million from the year before.

The most recent accounts show turnover of £23.3m, compared to £26.1m in 2021.

The firm’s strategic report, published alongside the accounts, said that was “for business reasons beyond our control”.

Mr Martin said: “We had a big programme of work that finished quicker than we thought it might. That probably explains the reduction in revenue.

“The other side of that is that we won work with some big names, so I would file 2022 under ‘some good, some difficult’.”

Pre-tax profits also fell from £3m in 2021 £901,607 for the reporting period.

‘We’re through the worst of it’

Mr Martin said this year has been a difficult for two of the main sectors Waracle serves, financial services and healthcare.

“We’re in three big sectors – financial services, energy and health,” he said.

“I’m guessing for 19 years out of 20 those are a great mix to be in, but in 2023 only energy has been a great sector.

“In financial services since the start of the year, they are really stockpiling cash and cutting programmes.

“Also in healthcare, I sense they did well through the pandemic but it’s coming down the other side. I think they’re trying to restructure post-pandemic.”

However, he was encouraged by a “booming” energy sector.

Mr Martin was positive about the long-term future of the business despite some difficult trading conditions this year.

He added: “The first bit of the year was difficult but it has been difficult for more than just us.

“The second half of the year has been better and we seem to be accelerating out of it quite well. We are encouraged by that.”

