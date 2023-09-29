Celebration as Leven High Street hub prepares to reopen 11 months after Poundstretcher fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebration as Leven High Street hub prepares to reopen 11 months after Poundstretcher fire

The Together Levenmouth Hub was forced to close after the devastating blaze next door but it is finally opening with a day of discounts and prizes.

By Claire Warrender
Celebrations as the Together Levenmouth Hub prepares to reopen. Image: Supplied.
Celebrations as the Together Levenmouth Hub prepares to reopen. Image: Supplied.

A top Levenmouth attraction is gearing up for a grand reopening almost a year after a devastating fire forced its closure.

The Together Levenmouth Hub sits next to the site of the former Leven Poundstretcher, which was demolished following the major November blaze.

The High Street hub was also damaged and closed until safety work was complete.

Poundstretcher was destroyed and other premises damaged in the fire at Leven High Street
The Together Levenmouth Hub, to the left of Poundstretcher, in the days after the fire. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

However, the closure lasted longer than expected due to an insurance wrangle involving several different companies.

But with that behind them, staff are finally preparing to throw open their doors on Saturday October 7.

And to mark the occasion, they’ve lined up a day of discounts, prizes, DJs and magicians to ensure a party atmosphere.

Meanwhile, hub workers have also revealed how the community rallied round to help over the past year.

Levenmouth Together Hub forced out by fire

The Together Levenmouth Hub opened in April 2022 and quickly attracted five-star reviews.

It houses a café, gift shop, crazy golf and escape rooms.

The Together Levenmouth Hub is reopening
The crazy golf  at the Together Levenmouth Hub is reopening. Image: Supplied.

And it also runs a community lottery.

All profits are given back to the community and plans were already in place for a Santa’s grotto when disaster struck.

Moves to become one of Fife’s designated warm spaces, offering a place to go amid soaring energy prices, also had to be hastily rethought.

However, staff were far from idle during the enforced closure.

‘People were relying on us’

Together Levenmouth project manager Sue Oak said: “A lot of people were relying on us and we were determined to make these projects happen.

“We ran our Santa’s Grotto from another building and had over 300 kids attend.

“It was amazing to see their faces and so many of the parents were really grateful as it had been a tough year for a lot of us.”

The warm space was relocated to Truth nightclub on nearby North Street, along with bingo sessions, which will now return to the hub.

The Together Levenmouth Hub warm space was moved to Truth nightclub. Image: Supplied.

“We’re so grateful to Euan and the staff at Truth and hope to work with them again in the future,” said Sue.

“This is what makes communities great.”

Staff helped community and developed portable escape rooms

In addition, staff helped out in the community.

They planted 2,500 trees, volunteered at the foodbank, did litter-picks and helped at other charities.

And they created a portable escape room, which they took on the road.

More than 1,000 people tried the free sessions at community centres and schools across Levenmouth.

And it proved so popular, the project will likely become permanent.

Discounts offered for Together Levenmouth reopening day

Despite the fun in the community however, the staff are excited for next week’s Together Levenmouth Hub reopening at 11am.

Operations manager Lauren said: “We can’t wait to open and welcome everyone back.

It’s worth a visit, even just to get your pic taken in the neon room at the back.”

You can ensure a space at the crazy golf and escape rooms by pre-booking online.

Use the code open30 to ensure a 30% discount.

