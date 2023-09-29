Celebration as Leven High Street hub prepares to reopen 11 months after Poundstretcher fire

A top Levenmouth attraction is gearing up for a grand reopening almost a year after a devastating fire forced its closure.

The Together Levenmouth Hub sits next to the site of the former Leven Poundstretcher, which was demolished following the major November blaze.

The High Street hub was also damaged and closed until safety work was complete.

However, the closure lasted longer than expected due to an insurance wrangle involving several different companies.

But with that behind them, staff are finally preparing to throw open their doors on Saturday October 7.

And to mark the occasion, they’ve lined up a day of discounts, prizes, DJs and magicians to ensure a party atmosphere.

Meanwhile, hub workers have also revealed how the community rallied round to help over the past year.

Levenmouth Together Hub forced out by fire

The Together Levenmouth Hub opened in April 2022 and quickly attracted five-star reviews.

It houses a café, gift shop, crazy golf and escape rooms.

And it also runs a community lottery.

All profits are given back to the community and plans were already in place for a Santa’s grotto when disaster struck.

Moves to become one of Fife’s designated warm spaces, offering a place to go amid soaring energy prices, also had to be hastily rethought.

However, staff were far from idle during the enforced closure.

‘People were relying on us’

Together Levenmouth project manager Sue Oak said: “A lot of people were relying on us and we were determined to make these projects happen.

“We ran our Santa’s Grotto from another building and had over 300 kids attend.

“It was amazing to see their faces and so many of the parents were really grateful as it had been a tough year for a lot of us.”

The warm space was relocated to Truth nightclub on nearby North Street, along with bingo sessions, which will now return to the hub.

“We’re so grateful to Euan and the staff at Truth and hope to work with them again in the future,” said Sue.

“This is what makes communities great.”

Staff helped community and developed portable escape rooms

In addition, staff helped out in the community.

They planted 2,500 trees, volunteered at the foodbank, did litter-picks and helped at other charities.

And they created a portable escape room, which they took on the road.

More than 1,000 people tried the free sessions at community centres and schools across Levenmouth.

And it proved so popular, the project will likely become permanent.

Discounts offered for Together Levenmouth reopening day

Despite the fun in the community however, the staff are excited for next week’s Together Levenmouth Hub reopening at 11am.

Operations manager Lauren said: “We can’t wait to open and welcome everyone back.

It’s worth a visit, even just to get your pic taken in the neon room at the back.”

You can ensure a space at the crazy golf and escape rooms by pre-booking online.

Use the code open30 to ensure a 30% discount.